Honouring those who served

by Michael Lloyd

Longreach residents gathered on Friday, 18 August, to remember our involvement in the Vietnam War.

With this year marking 50 years since the conflict’s conclusion, it was a significant event given the age of the participants and the importance of our current armed forces in our current society.

Master of Ceremonies and Longreach RSL Past President Jim Egan spoke significantly of how veterans were treated when they first returned.

Still, with education and understanding, Australians now look at those who participated in a different light.

Mr Egan finished the morning with a passionate request for all of us to keep an eye out for our friends and neighbours and to ask Are You Ok.