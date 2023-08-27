Wanderers tour CW

By Michael Lloyd and Wanderers Queensland Statzman

The Queensland Wanderers Cricket Club’s annual tour visited Barcaldine last Sunday.

After matches and training sessions in Goondiwindi, St George, Roma, and Tambo, the Wanderers took on Barcy before they moved on to Emerald and Springsure.

The Club does all its own fundraising so it can visit regional and remote Queensland to deliver junior coaching clinics and play matches.

They came away victorious on Sunday with an 83-run win over Barcaldine after posting 233 and bowling out the local side for 150.

Barcaldine also made a good start in their innings, posting 55 before Soper snuck one through Dan Kempson in his first over.

O’Keeffe emulated Soper with a wicket in his first over, thanks to a good catch by Matt Hicks at mid-wicket and all of a sudden, Barcaldine were 2-61.

Paul Donnelly and Mitch Bradford negotiated the six overs to drinks without loss and the addition of 30 runs.

Donnelly became Soper’s second victim just five balls after drinks and Mitch Bradford his third (for a fine 34 from 53), nine balls later; Matthew Hicks taking his second catch of the innings.

Simon Plumb blasted two 4s and two 6s in a short 17-ball innings and was attempting to smash Hicks for a maximum, only to find Jamo Allan on the long-on boundary.

Ten balls later, it was Hicks again sneaking one through the new batsman to make it 6-124.

Jamo Allan stood aghast as he watched his first ball sailing to the square leg boundary only to see Matt Hicks leap high, take a brilliant catch and land just inside the boundary. To make it 7-134.

Barcaldine’s innings came to an end – with three wickets falling in 13 balls (2 to Allan; 1 to Roudenko) – in the 36th over on 156.

Skippers Brad Murphy and Paul Andrews paid tribute to the late Doug Gesch, citing his passion and devotion to the development of the game in the local area.

Presentations of Yellow Tail wine were made to the organisers, groundsmen, and caterers.