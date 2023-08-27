Supporting our community

OPINION by Mayor Tony Rayner

Longreach Regional Council held its August meeting in Yaraka last week.

We do our best to share our monthly Council meetings around all of our communities, and we make sure to hold a Council meeting in Yaraka once a year.

At the meeting, we considered a number of items, including receiving the fourth quarter review of last year’s 2024-23 Annual Operational Plan, plus minutes and recommendations of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Regional Arts Development Fund Advisory Committee.

We adopted an updated records management policy and a new Longreach Cemetery Facility Plan.

We also approved community donations for the Flyers Ball, the Longreach Jockey Club, Phoenix Gym, the Ilfracombe Golf Club, Longreach Arts and Cultural Association, Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group, the Yaraka Sports and Progress Association, and Longreach Golf Club.

As always, there’ll be a summary of the Council meeting in our newsletter, IILY, and the next edition will hit letterboxes in a couple of weeks.

You can also find the full minutes online by visiting our website.

I just want to quickly acknowledge Council Ambassador and former Mayor John Palmer.

John led a delegation of Longreach Scouts to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, along with over 50,000 global delegates.

What a wonderful experience for our young people.

John’s also heavily involved with athletics, and I’m told the Outback Sunset Carnival last weekend was a great success.

Well done to John and his team.

The proposed Major Amendment No. 2 to the Longreach Region Planning Scheme (2015) has been permitted by the state to proceed to public review and feedback.

The amendment includes changes to the planning scheme policy and was developed following extensive community engagement and consultation last year.

The purpose of the proposed amendments is to ensure future land use and development in our region is well-facilitated, appropriately situated, and designed to support the region’s growth, prosperity, and environmental well-being.

Some of the main amendments include: Clarifying and updating references to The Building Regulation 2021, expanding opportunities for rural residential and rural lifestyle lot development, revising development categories and assessment criteria for chiller boxes, short-term accommodations involving reuse of existing dwellings, and tourist parks with limited self-contained recreational vehicles.

The amendments also incorporate clearer and more workable development and assessment categories for building work.

You can make written submissions during the public consultation period, which closes on 22 September.

More information about making a submission, as well as the full text of the proposed amendments, including maps, can be found on our website by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/townplan.

The planning scheme amendments will be just one of the many topics that will be up for discussion at our Community Forums in September.

Dates have been set, and I encourage as many people as possible to come along when we visit your community.

In addition to presentations by senior staff, each forum also features an open floor session in which nothing is off the table.

Join us in Longreach on Monday, 18 September, Yaraka and Isisford on Tuesday and Ilfracombe on Wednesday, 20 September.

Full dates and times are on our website at longreach.qld.gov.au/feedback.

I’ll be back with another column in two weeks.

Until then, if you or anyone you know has questions about anything happening at Council or in our communities, don’t stay in the dark!

Reach out to me directly.

You can find direct emails and phone numbers for me and for each of my fellow Councillors at longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members.

As always, if you want to know anything at all, reach out to one of us – or contact Council directly on (07) 4658 4111 (24hrs) or via email to assist@longreach.qld.gov.au.