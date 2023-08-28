Capras ‘Farr’ from done

By Liam Emerton

Longreach’s own Tom Farr has helped the Central Queensland Capras reach the top four in spectacular fashion.

The Capras winger flew high twice in a must-win contest against the then top-placed Souths Logan Magpies, scoring two tries for the Hostplus Cup side.

With their impressive 14-10 win on the weekend, the Central Queenslanders took over fourth place after the Redcliffe Dolphins suffered a two-point loss to the Northern Pride.

And with just one game needed to fall their way to stay there, the Brisbane Tigers did the favour, beating Wynnum-Manly to keep the Capras in fourth place.

After a strong end to the 2023 season, the Capras now face their tallest task, defeating the side who eliminated them from the competition in 2022.

Having knocked off the then top-placed Souths Logan Magpies, the Capras helped promote the Burleigh Bears to the pinnacle of the Hostplus Cup, but now they will have a chance to defeat them as well.

The CQ boys will have revenge on their mind as they head down to the Gold Coast to take on the Bears in a rematch of the finals match last year where the Burleigh squad won 32-16.

The Capras were in that match right up until the 64th minute but fell away as Titan-signee Alofiana Khan-Pereira completed a hattrick.

If Central Queensland are successful they will guarantee themselves a huge home crowd advantage come the third round of the finals series.

If they lose they will have a do-or-die home final against the winner of Wynnum-Manly and the Northern Pride.

With more experience under their belt from last year’s finals series, and the confidence of defeating the competition’s top dog, the Capras will head to Pizzey Park with a home preliminary final in mind.

That win over Souths was not for the faint-hearted, with the CQ Capras finding a way in an extremely difficult contest.

Both sides were defensively sound for a strong portion of the contests with only moments of magic being enough to break down the other side.

Jesse Jennings opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Farr pulled a high-ball down and helped give the Capras a 6-4 lead.

Just five minutes after Farr’s try however, Jordan Pereira would cross for the Magpies, reinstating their advantage as they led 8-6.

For 24 more minutes the teams would slug it out with neither team able to score another point, leaving the Magpies’ advantage extremely slim.

However out of that break it was Farr who would score again for the Capras, pulling the home side back into the lead for a short while before the Magpies converted a penalty goal to lock it level at 10-10.

After a good stretch by both teams the Capras would slot their own penalty goal through Blake Moore, giving the CQ squad a 12-10 lead.

And that scoring was stretched even further when cult hero Bailey Butler barged his way over the line to extend that advantage to 18-10 following Blake Moore’s successful kick from in front.

It was a hearts-in-mouth moment when the Souths crossed again with just scored with five minutes remaining but the missed conversion meant the Magpies had to score another one to tie the game and potentially go ahead.

But desperate defence from the Capras saw them hold onto that lead and their incredible top four finish.