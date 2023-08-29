The future of ag

by Khrysti Balanay

With the agricultural sector constantly evolving, a CQUniversity lecturer recognises the importance of educating the next generation about what career possibilities are available now and in the future.

Dr Jaime Manning has worked in the agricultural sector for the past 10 years and has been an educator at CQUniversity for six years.

During that time, she has worked on various projects across the education continuum with primary school to tertiary students, teachers and agricultural industry members.

“The project and team I am a part of is called Agri-tech Education and Extension,” Dr Manning said.

“We are a group of researchers and practitioners trying to increase the knowledge and skills of those currently working in agriculture and the next generation.

“One of the national projects that wrapped up this year was called Excited for Careers in Agriculture, for students in primary school to year 10.

“It focused more on students’ interests and strengths as we know the best part of our jobs are the parts we find most enjoyable.”

The project allowed students to taste what some jobs in the agriculture sector could look like and how they could align with their strengths and interests.

“Maybe they’re a student who is artistic, and in agriculture, there are a lot of roles who need those artistic skills, all the way to those more conventional jobs of handling data and getting into research,” Dr Manning said.

“So allowing them to explore careers in agriculture in a hands-on matter.

“We’re so passionate about this as we have the data to show that kids don’t know where their food and fibre comes from, and there are a lot of misconceptions around what a career in agriculture looks like.

“Many people think a career in agriculture means you must be based in a regional community when 50 per cent of roles can be in capital cities.

“Students also think agriculture requires you to be on a farm or doing manual labour, which is the case for some roles, but some require you to be in an office.”

Dr Manning said one of the industries the project focused on was the beef sector in partnership with AgForce.

“Students could explore an industry firsthand, whether that was going on a farm and seeing some of the work and roles available or to the sale yards and what’s involved from an auction perspective.

“All these students are students who don’t necessarily have any connection to agriculture, but they’re surrounded by it and all these opportunities available career-wise.

“Teachers also had a workshop as they are the first source of information for many students when they think about their careers.

“Jobs in agriculture are changing rapidly, and those traditional roles are still there, but more roles are emerging that require new skills, especially in digital capabilities, so teachers are well equipped when talking about agriculture.”

For Dr Manning, a career in agriculture wasn’t her first choice, having grown up in a city without a family connection to the industry.

“It’s nice doing these projects now because I was a perfect example, as someone who liked animals and thought the only job available was to become a vet,” she said.

“Long story short, I didn’t get the marks that were needed, so I went down a different career path that went into animal science and fell into research. I have never looked back.

“So it’s nice that my job is to give this opportunity to other students to showcase that it doesn’t matter what interests you. There are so many roles and opportunities that you are not even aware of.

“No two days are the same. I could be talking to primary school students, Bachelor of Agriculture students at CQU or out on a farm working with different companies to solve issues our producers face. I really enjoy the diversity of my role.”

For more information on the Agri-tech Education and Extension project, visit agri-techeducation.com/.