Lightning strikes in Barcy

Members of Sunshine Coast Lightning Steph Wood and Cara Koenen, along with Annie Miller, visited Barcaldine on Saturday, 19 August, as part of the club’s second Suncorp Regional Tour.

On the back of a highly successful inaugural year in 2022, the players visited Queensland regions over three weekends, delivering junior and senior clinics to local netball associations.

Junior netballers, aged from 5 to 17 years, gained valuable insight into the game during the clinic.

They practised a range of skills, from passing and catching to movement, shooting, speed and defence.

The junior players also had the opportunity to ask the Lightning players questions, discovering what their favourite netball positions are, what sport they would play if they didn’t play netball, how they first came to play netball and which teams they enjoyed playing against the most.

“It was awesome to come out to Barcaldine and Emerald for the last stop of our Suncorp Regional Tour,” Sunshine Coast Lightning player Cara Koenen said.

“We’ve had a great turnout, and everyone’s had loads of fun.

“As the only regional team in the SSN, we’re very passionate about promoting netball in our small communities.

“I’m a regional girl myself, so I love being able to get out here.

“There’s so much talent out in the regions, and all of these communities are based off sporting backgrounds. They just love getting out and running around — and we really enjoy it as well.

“Everyone has turned up with smiles on their faces and a keen attitude, so that’s all we can ask for.”

The Tour is part of Suncorp’s Team Girls program, which aims to encourage girls to build confidence and success together and shines a light on the importance of sport and its many benefits in improving confidence.