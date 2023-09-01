Barcy to feature in Outback Cup

Barcaldine’s Bevan Johnson will be one of the leading trainers at the Melbourne Cup of the Outback.

With 142 horses, 26 trainers and 20 jockeys, Johnson will head to the Birdsville Races with 11 horses accepted and ready to go on Friday, 1 and Saturday, 2 September.

Johnson is only out-done on the number of accepted horses by one another trainer.

Territorian trainer and 2022 Birdsville Cup winning trainer Phillip Cole (Darwin, NT) leads the field with 13 horses accepted.

The races have attracted a high-calibre race field for the 141st edition, with acceptances from QLD, NSW, SA and NT – including multiple Group 1 winner trainer Phillip Stokes, who will saddle locally owned Neodium in the TAB Birdsville Cup.

The top weight in the Cup will be Deep Breath, lumping 63.5 under the preparation of Johnson after Bollente was an early scratching, opting to forgo the 68 kgs allocated by the handicapper.

Another Barcaldine local who will be heard from the stands is race caller Josh Fleming.

As a kid, Fleming, in his spare time, called phantom race meets into a tape recorder and, at 14, got the chance to call his first Birdsville Cup in 1998.

“I remember people looking up and thinking, is this a gimmick? But for a 14-year-old kid, I did okay,” he said.

“I’d be in trouble if I hadn’t improved since then, though.

“They took a punt on me and we’ve kept that association going.”

Fleming is now a Group 1 race caller at major metropolitan race meets, and it’s the twentieth time he has called the Birdsville Races.

The Birdsville Races offers prize money for the 13-race carnival topping more than $300,000 – an increase of 15 per cent on 2022, while the coveted TAB Birdsville Cup is increasing nearly 20 per cent from $42,000 in 2022 to $50,000 in 2023.

The increases in the Birdsville Races prize pool are part of the distribution of increased funding for thoroughbred racing that was announced by Racing Queensland and Queensland State Government in December 2022.

The total prize pool for the Simpson Desert Racing Carnival, which includes the Birdsville Races as well as the Betoota and Bedourie Races, now sits at a record $452,000 – making it the richest two weeks of racing in Outback Queensland.