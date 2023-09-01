Six months on, sunken paddle wheeler to be salvaged … Pride rises again

By Khrysti Balanay

Almost six months after the sinking of the Pride of the Murray in the Thomson River, owners of the 99-year-old paddle wheeler have received news that she can be raised to the surface.

Maritime Safety Queensland will create an exclusion zone for boating traffic around a work site as salvors attempt to raise the Pride of the Murray on Monday, 4 September.

It is expected to take up to five days to complete, with a small channel to remain open, allowing boat traffic to travel past the salvage works at a safe distance.

Maritime Safety Queensland General Manager Kell Dillon encouraged boaties to familiarise themselves with the gazetted exclusion zone.

“I’m sure residents and boaties at Longreach will be delighted the Pride of the Murray is to be raised from its resting place,” he said.

“This will return the river to its natural state and remove a potential safety hazard for other vessels.

“It’s important that while work progresses, the boating public keeps well clear of the salvors and their equipment in the interest of everyone’s safety.”

Outback Pioneers were pleased with the update on the Pride of the Murray, saying there were a lot of hoops to jump through.

“It all has to be done in the right order,” they said.

“We’re pleased to say we have now been given the official go-ahead to raise her, and the salvagers are ready to bring her to the surface as soon as all the details can be arranged over the next month or so.

“Once that is complete, the insurers and Australian Maritime Safety Authority can complete their final inspections and reports.

“Only when their work is complete will we know the extent of any damage and what the restoration will cost.”

On Monday, 6 March, the Pride of the Murray was found by a canoeist to be a little low in the water before returning 30 minutes later to see it capsized on its port side.

While Detectives from the Rural and Stock Crime Squad are no longer the lead agency investigating the matter, they confirmed it is not being treated as suspicious.

To help with the cost of restoring the Pride of the Murray, Outback Pioneers is calling on the community for support with a broader fundraising campaign to begin once the vessel is raised.

“We want to preserve this historic paddlewheeler and all the stories she can tell for future generations, but it’s not going to be easy,” they said.

“Even after any insurance payout, we estimate it will cost at least another $1.5 million.

“While we know it will be worth it to see her proudly cruising to her centenary celebrations in 2024, having invested huge amounts in the original journey to Longreach and restoration, we need to ask for help.”

To donate to the Pride of the Murray, visit the Outback Pioneers website.