Dancers to leap to the CW

Queensland Ballet’s Community Engagement Team is set to visit Longreach and Winton this September, bringing a touch of ballet magic to the region.

With the support of the Longreach Regional Council and the Winton Shire Council, the five-day engagement tour will feature teaching artists from the renowned ballet company who will be visiting schools and aged care homes for a variety of classes.

Residents of the aged care homes will have the opportunity to participate in a seated ballet class led by one of Queensland Ballet’s (QB) specialty teaching artists and will get to experience the benefits of dance first-hand.

This year, QB is taking Community Classes and In-School Workshops to over 30 locations in 2023, spreading a touch of ballet magic far and wide across regional Queensland and New South Wales in a bid to provide life-long learning experiences and access to ballet.

QB’s Head of Community Engagement, Lily Spencer, said the organization is committed to bringing the art of dance to everyone across the state.

“At QB, we strive to ensure that everyone can access the joys of dance – no matter where you live in our beautiful state,” Ms Spencer said.

“Whether you are an aspiring ballerina or danseur or just love to dance, there is something on offer for all ages and abilities.”

An annual tradition for QB, the Community Engagement regional tour aims to inspire regional communities, providing them with the opportunity to experience the physical, social, and emotional benefits of dance. Last year’s tour reached over 7100 participants across 27 local government areas, with the 2023 tour forecast to engage over 8000 people.

“Since 2016, we have shared our passion for ballet with regional communities, and it’s been so exciting to watch the program grow,” Ms Spencer said.

“We can’t wait to inspire and enrich the regional community once again in 2023.”

Community classes in Longreach and Winton range from QB Petit Pointers, which are aimed to enthral the littlest lovers of dance (two-five years), to Ballet for Seniors, tailored for mature active adults.

“Regular participation in exercise and physical activity is one of the best non-medication activities people can do,” Ms Spencer said.

“Ballet is especially helpful with mobility and balance.

“Don’t worry if you have no previous dance experience – these workshops will help you get moving and inspire your inner creativity.”

QB will be in Longreach from 4 to 6 September and in Winton from 7 to 8 September.

Visit www.queenslandballet.com.au/community/regional-programs/workshops to find out more about the workshops and classes being offered.