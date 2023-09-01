Matt Miller marvels in Barcaldine

by McKenzie Neal

The sand greens of Barcaldine played host to an exhilarating weekend of golf, as competitors gathered for the much-anticipated Central West Open, providing a perfect blend of skill, camaraderie, and community support.

While the PGA TOUR hosted their final tournament of the 2022/23 season resulting in the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Central West Open delivered moments that certainly rivalled it, as Matt Miller emerged with some flashes of brilliance on his way to being crowned the Men’s Champion.

In the men’s A Grade category, Mark Zavialov secured the Runner-Up position while Jeffrey Miller clinched the A Grade Best Nett title.

Men’s B Grade witnessed a captivating playoff that saw Rodney Hammond emerge as the Winner over Peter Ahern, while Max Michaelis claimed the B Grade Best Nett title.

Men’s C Grade saw Oliver Welsh emerge victorious as the Winner, with Joey Launiuvao securing the Runner-Up position, with Welsh’s remarkable performance further highlighted upon being crowned the C Grade Best Nett winner as well.

The Women’s division was equally entertaining, with Leah Williams being crowned as the Ladies Central West Open Champion, while Toni Day showcased her skill in securing the Runner-Up position and the A Grade Best Nett as well.

Teresa Johnston emerged as the B Grade Winner, while Christine Williams earned the B Grade Runner-Up title along with the B Grade Best Nett accolade too, while Sharon Tindall had herself a day, capping off an impressive performance where she clinched both the C Grade Winner and C Grade Nett Winner titles.

It wasn’t just about the booming drives, flag-hunting irons, or incredible putts, as Barcaldine provided an army of dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure that every facet of the day was executed flawlessly – from course preparation to prize distribution, culinary delights to tending the bar, these unsung heroes were the pillars of the tournament’s success.

As this year’s Central West Open comes to its end, golf in Outback Queensland will now fix its focus towards the Ilfracombe, with the town’s golf club set to hold its annual Open Championship on Sunday 17 September.