Our favourite characters

From Harry Potter and Dorothy to the Big Friendly Giant, children throughout the Central West dressed as their favourite characters for Children’s Book Week.

This year, Book Week was celebrated from Saturday, 19 to Friday, 25 August, with the theme Read, Grow, Inspire.

Children’s Book Week officially started in 1945, with classroom teachers, school librarians and public libraries creating colourful displays, developing activities and running competitions to highlight the importance of reading.

