Gearing up for Daffodil Day

By Breanna Lloyd

Longreach locals are gearing up for this year’s inaugural Daffodil Giving Day for Queenslanders affected by cancer.

Supporting the event is the Longreach Regional Council, which will light up the Longreach Water Tower yellow, and the Longreach School of Distance Education, which is holding a fundraiser.

Chief operating officer Balveen Ajimal said 3200 Queenslanders are diagnosed with cancer every year.

“Daffodil Day is about raising funds for our vital cancer research, prevention and support services,” he said.

“An example of how important our work is in our bowel cancer research shows if national screening rates increase by just 20 per cent, about 84,000 lives could be saved.

“Anyone who lives in Longreach, Gladstone, Rockhampton, or Yeppoon should know your donations are helping us keep the Central Queensland Cancer Support Centre in Rockhampton running for people in your area who have been diagnosed with cancer.”

On average, over 32,000 Queenslanders are diagnosed with cancer each year and the Cancer Council is determined to change that number.

The Cancer Council team is hoping to raise $60,000 in donations for Queenslanders from Daffodil Giving Day.

The Longreach State High School is supporting the cause on 9 September with a mini Relay for Life and hosting a local speaker Simmone Thomason from Central West Hospital and Health Service.

Simmone has a background in cancer care and is taking this opportunity to talk at the Survivors and Carers afternoon tea.

The Cancer Council focuses on world-leading research with critical cancer prevention initiatives and support services statewide.

The majority of the group’s income goes to ensuring Queenslanders affected by cancer receive the help and support needed.

The Queensland Cancer Fund was established in 1961 and had nine official offices and six accommodation locations for regional cancer patients in need of lifesaving treatment services.

In 2022, the Cancer Council offered over 18,000 nights of accommodation to Queenslanders going through cancer treatment.

Today, the group has 200 employees statewide and has more than 1,300 registered volunteers.

Now the organisation operates with eight offices across Queensland and has five accommodation lodges for regional cancer patients.

“I’d like to say thank you to our branch members and fundraisers,” Mr Ajimal said.

“We appreciate all the time and effort you’ve put into raising funds for Queenslanders impacted by cancer over many years.”

For more information visit, www.donate.cancerqld.org.au/givingday.