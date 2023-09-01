Smithy says thanks to the community

by McKenzie Neal

Outback Aussie Tours, a prominent name in the world of Australian tourism, is extending a heartfelt invitation to the Central West locals, offering an exclusive chance to partake in their newly unveiled Outback Rail Adventure.

This extraordinary opportunity is set to take place in early September, showcasing the region’s unparalleled beauty through the lens of an innovative rail journey.

The brainchild of Outback Aussie Tours’ owner, Alan Smith, affectionately known as Smithy, said that the Outback Rail Adventure Project has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation, and wanted to extend his appreciation for the steadfast support that he has received from the community,

“Our community has supported us throughout the Outback Rail Adventure Project, and this is our way of saying thank you,” Alan Smith said.

“We have a variety of rail tours for our community to enjoy and we can’t wait for them to experience our new tourism products.”

Smithy expressed his excitement, emphasising that the symbiotic relationship between the community and the Outback Rail Adventure Project, played an instrumental role in making this project a reality.

With an array of meticulously crafted rail tours, the Outback Rail Adventure promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of the Australian Outback.

The upcoming opportunity for Central West residents offers an unparalleled 50% reduction in fares for the full range of rail tours, with the offer applicable to all rail tours scheduled from 1 to 11 September 2023.

The Outback Aussie Tours’ reservations team can be contacted at 4658 3000 or alternatively, those seeking to embark on this adventure can also visit the iconic Longreach Railway Station to secure their place on the rail tours, with the simplicity of the booking process ensuring that community members can effortlessly take advantage of this limited-time offer.

The Outback Rail Adventure has already garnered significant attention since its inauguration during the June 2023 school holidays. Boasting four distinct experiences, with this venture already proving to be a hit amongst tourists to the region.

With a blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and the thrill of rail travel, Outback Aussie Tours has presented locals with a wonderful opportunity to have an equally wonderful experience.