Longreach duo to play for Queensland ‘Champion of Club Champions’ title

by Tony Emslie

Over the last two weekends, the club has had numerous important events, including the annual David Crust Memorial weekend and four Zone championships games to see who progresses to the Champion of Champions, an event to be held later in the year.

First up we had our Crusty’s weekend which is continually well supported by members.

Travelling out again this year were Paul (Jack) and Vicki Horner.

Along with Kev Englefield they helped with sponsorship of the event as they did many Variety Bash rallies with the late David (Crusty) Crust.

Games were played on both Saturday and Sunday with a new format this year but the prize and glory for the winning team still remains having their names added to the David Crust Memorial Shield.

After the four games of triples this year, the winning team by a very close margin was the team of Ty Jessberg, Chloe Runge and Wayne Lewis.

After the final tally of points, they were on 62 points, a mere half point behind was George Kent’s team, and a half point behind them was Brett Scarfe’s team.

A monster multi-draw was held over the weekend, with all funds being donated to the RFDS.

Also, on that weekend, we had the Zone Championship Men’s Fours game between our Club and District champions Brett Scarfe, Wayne Lewis, Johnny Dagan and Ged Mathews.

They played a strong team from Mackay, and unfortunately, after leading for most of the game, Mackay came back and tied the scores at 17 all with two ends remaining.

Mackay scored a double to go two in front, and our champs could only manage a single on the last end to go down 19 – 18.

Serious credit must go to Brett, Wayne, Johnny and Ged for the year they had as a new team, very well done!

Last weekend, we had more Mackay bowlers visit for more Zone playoffs.

This time, it was our ladies’ bowlers taking on the ladies from the Mackay district on Saturday.

To start the proceedings, we had our club and district Ladies Single Champion Michelle McKewen taking on R. Devereux.

Devereux started off with a four, but Michelle came back to hit the front before being caught at seven-all after seven ends.

The lead changed each end over the next three until Devereux went on a scoring spree to skip out to a 19 – 10 lead and stretched that out to 23 – 12.

As I continually report, we’re a club of never-quitters, and Michelle started a charge, scoring eight shots in five ends to be within three shots with two ends left.

Unfortunately, she gave away two shots on the penultimate end, which meant the last end was not needed.

Michelle went down 25 – 23.

Next up, we had the ladies’ pairs game with our local and district champs, Coral Williamson and Gail Butt, taking on the silver medallists from last year’s Champions of Club Champions Ladies Pairs, Carol Crosbie and Betty Nicolle, who hail from Airlie Beach.

Coral and Gail got off to a great start, leading five nil after four ends.

The Airlie Beach pairing matched shots over the next nine ends to be trailing 6 – 12.

They then got momentum, winning the next four ends to narrow the gap to just a single shot at 11 – 12.

Coral and Gail regained their composure as they’ve shown consistently and won the next two ends to be leading 14 – 11 with just one end left.

The Airlie Beach ladies could only manage two shots on that last end which meant Coral Williamson and Gail Butt are off to the Champion of Club Champions to play seven other Zone winners for the title.

So, after those two games, we then had the ladies fours go out onto the green with our club and district champs Micheel McKewen, Coral Williamson, Lorraine Barbeler and Cerise Woodfield taking on the North Mackay Bowls Club team of D. Pratt, M. Stockton, C. Hall and M. Bragg.

The Mackay ladies scored a four on the first end and kept going leading 12 – 3 after six ends.

Longreach got it back into it, trailing by five shots at 10 – 15 after fifteen ends.

Michelle’s team then scored four shots to get back to one behind and then scored three shots on the eighteenth end to hit the front at 17 – 16 with three ends left.

North Mackay got back control, taking a two shot lead into the very last end of the game.

Michelle, Coral, Lorraine and Cerise could only manage one shot on the last end to unfortunately lose the game by 19 – 18 in a great nail-biting game of bowls.

Congratulations to all our bowlers, and I hope everyone realises the fantastic level the ladies’ pairs team of Coral and Gail have reached by becoming one of eight teams to try and take the ‘2023 Ladies Pairs Champion of Club Champions’ for Queensland. Play well, ladies.