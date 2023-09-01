CQ eyes fighting Falcons

By Liam Emerton

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras return home for their biggest local match since their epic elimination final last year.

The Capras will match up against the red-hot Sunshine Coast Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Browne Park with the next spot in the finals on the line.

The Falcons finished eighth this season, scraping into the finals with a tremendous run home and after knocking off the Redcliffe Dolphins, they have all the momentum behind them.

The Capras looked up for the challenge against Burleigh, especially after tries from Edrick Lee and Lachlan Hubner put the Central Queenslanders up 12-6 in the opening 23 minutes.

Back-to-back tries for Burleigh in the final 17 minutes of the first half would see them reclaim their lead, taking a slight two-point advantage into the break.

But from there it was all the Bears. The Capras couldn’t hold onto the ball as the Tyrone Roberts-led Bears pounced and scored four unanswered tries.

That would see the Bears smash the Capras 38-12 in one of the roughest second halves the CQ side had contributed to all season.

Our Hostplus Cup side will need to quickly bounce back from that loss when they welcome the Falcons to our fortress.

For CQ Capras coach Lionel Harbin the home crowd will play a huge factor in this match just like it did against the Northern Pride last season.

“We had a home final last year and what I remember the most from that was the crowd supporting us,” he said.

“The support we’ve gotten this year has been amazing so we’re really looking forward to playing at home on the big occasion.

“The Falcons are a great side. They’ve hit some form at the back end of the season.”

Harbin said this match is all about fixing up those errors and solidifying the defence his side have been known for this season.

The Capras will also have to take a page out of Burleigh’s book who Harbin said taught them plenty about finals football on Saturday.

“Burleigh defensively really upped the ante there. Their kicking game was able to turn us around and we found it really hard coming out the back end of our field,” said Harbin.

“I think on the day Burleigh was just the better team. It was a lesson on how to play finals footy.

“We just need to do what we’ve done all year and that’s to play to our strengths.

“We’ve got a really good forward pack who can create a lot of momentum and then we have our halves who can take advantage of that.

“We just have to get back to that and defensively we need to be a lot better. We were a bit loose defensively so it’s something we need to fix up.”