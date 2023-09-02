Exploring the world of science

by Khrysti Balanay

As part of the National Quantum and Dark Matter Road Trip, dark matter scientists from universities across Australia visited Winton on Thursday, 24 August, inspiring the next generation of scientists.

The road trip was organised by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM) and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS), which have bases in many of Australia’s capital cities.

Road trip organiser and physicist Dr Ben McAllister, from CDM and EQUS, said the event aimed to provide rural and regional students access to cutting-edge science.

“The National Quantum and Dark Matter Road Trip brings the excitement of science to students who live outside capital cities,” Dr McAllister said.

“During our sessions, we introduced secondary school students to the mystery of dark matter and the impact of quantum technologies.

“We hoped that by visiting these schools in northern Queensland, we can show students the diversity, creativity and exciting potential of a career in science.”

EQUS member Kerstin Beer said it was her first time in Winton, having moved to Australia from Germany a year ago.

“[I am a] Postdoctoral Research Fellow from Macquarie University, Sydney, working on quantum error correction and quantum machine learning,” she said.

“This road trip was a great opportunity for me to do something close to my heart, inspiring women to get into physics or think about a career in quantum.

“I had good conversations with girls of different ages about their career dreams. This was really fulfilling.

“We got many questions [from the students], for example, about how we can use quantum effects to build devices and methods.

“I also loved the fundamental questions about quantum mechanics: I am a theoretical physicist, and it was super interesting to see how my experimental colleagues answer similar questions and use other ways or settings to explain the same concepts.”

Scientist Victoria Bashu also attended the road trip to Winton and said she enjoyed interacting with the students and sharing her interest in dark matter.

“The presentation went great. I presented to the year 9 and 10 students. We had 13 students in the session,” she said.

“It was heartwarming to see the students’ curiosity and also some scepticism about dark matter.

“One student said, ‘Why should they believe me when I say that there is dark matter present everywhere in the universe?’.

“The conversation after was very enjoyable as they challenged me to convince them of the existence of dark matter, something that we can’t see, touch or feel.”

The road trip was funded by a Federal Government National Science Week grant, with contributions from CDM and EQUS.