The Long Ride through to Longreach

Sunshine Coast local Leah Freney is a very busy woman.

She works as an associate director and agribusiness property valuer at Colliers, is a broad-hectare property specialist, a philanthropist, and the founder and CEO of regional charity, The Long Ride.

She’s a non-stop supporter of the remote Queensland rural communities she regularly visits and has built a formidable reputation as the ‘can-do-horsewoman’.

Her latest venture, The Long Ride, kicks off from Toowoomba on Saturday, 2 September, and was spurred on by a deterioration in mental health and disability support services in small, remote rural Queensland communities.

“I’d leave the small towns overwhelmed, frustrated and concerned – the anguish and emotional devastation inflicted by drought and floods, and Covid, was real,” Leah said.

“It was very distressing for me.

“Town-by-town, and over many months, the stories continued and became all too similar; a growing lack of access to support for mental health and disability services – I found the circumstances extremely confronting.”

Leah made a big decision to turn her frustrations around and concluded that she had the capacity and network to make a difference.

She wasted little time and began to turn her care and concern into a reality.

In late 2022, Leah established – The Long Ride, a Qld-registered charity.

Astounded by the support she received for her vision from city and rural friends, business associates and agencies, Leah spent hours researching and sourcing information to guide her on where funding was most needed and the charities that best aligned with her vision.

In doing so, she also committed to a hefty goal to raise $200,000 in just 12 months.

“Establishing The Long Ride has been extremely rewarding. It’s the realisation of a personal ambition for me,” she said.

“Knowing I can effectively mobilise my support network and do something worthwhile to help has been so fulfilling. I’ve never lost sight of my vision and with unwavering support from my amazing network, I maintained my enthusiasm and commitment to make this happen. I’m so thankful to everyone who has encouraged me along the way.

“With the groundwork now done, and the ride kicking off this Saturday, I’m reaching out to everyone and asking for help. Please donate, or if you’d prefer, sponsor one or more of our beautiful 22-strong herd of horses: thelongride.com.au/donate-now.

“Together, we can foster a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

Leah is raising funds for St John’s Ambulance, Are You Bogged Mate, the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Swallowtail, a nursery service run by and to support people with disabilities.

“Our annual ride is run by volunteers with 100 per cent of proceeds raised going directly back into remote rural communities,” she said.

“Please join us in our mission to transform lives and create lasting change – together, we can make a profound impact on the well-being and quality of life for individuals and communities across the country.”

The Long Ride route will see six riders visit 19 towns: Toowoomba – Oakey, Jondaryn, Dalby, Warra – Chinchilla, Miles, Dulacca – Wallumbilla, Yuleba, Roma – Wandoa, Muckadilla, Mitchell – Mungallala, Morven, Charleville, Augathella, Tambo, Blackall, Barcaldine, Ilfracombe, Longreach.