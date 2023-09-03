New positions elected at Winton Community and Aged Care Services AGM

by Jeff Close

The AGM of the Winton Community and Aged Care Services Inc., whose major focus is making ageing in Winton a reality, was held at the 60 and Better Rooms on Sunday, 27 August.

A feature of the meeting was the acknowledgement of the tremendous community support the project is garnering.

Cash donations, people donating their cash for cans proceeds, and the donation boxes around town were mentioned.

Add to those the decision by the North Gregory Turf Club to financially support Jessamine Place at their 16th September race meeting, and the offer by the Outback Festival for part funds from their Gala Dinner and auction and the Jessamine Place community fundraising this year is off to a flying start.

Outback Festival President Sandy Gillies gave an update on the Outback Festival Gala Dinner and mentioned the auction items, including a magnificent opal ring, and that tickets were still available for people looking to support the Jessamine Place project and have a fabulous night out.

A meeting is being held on 1st September with the Winton Shire Council to discuss the transfer of donated land to the not-for-profit group, which is also registered as a tax deductible recipient.

All positions were vacated and elections saw Leisa Fraser President, Delma Russell as Vice-President, Vanessa Howard Treasurer and Cathy White Secretary.

A bunch of flowers were presented to out-going Treasurer Lynda Alcorn.

Lynda donated many hours working on business papers and proposals for funding.