Westech Field Days Return

by McKenzie Neal

The anticipation is building as the Barcaldine community and agricultural enthusiasts from across the region prepare to gather for the highly anticipated Westech Field Days, set to take place on Tuesday 3, and Wednesday 4 September.

From its inception, the Westech Field Days has stood as a testament to the power of innovation in the grazing industry, where this event was born out of a need to bring cutting-edge technology and advancements to the rural doorstep, allowing producers to experience the latest equipment and techniques without the need for extensive travel.

“The purpose of Westech is to provide Western Queensland the opportunity to see the latest agricultural and rural lifestyle innovations, products and information in one place,” Alexandra Doneley said.

“The event is held every three years which contributes significantly to its success, allowing for advances in rural technology and to maintain on-going interest and participation from exhibitors and its growing audience.”

Over the years, Westech has grown and evolved, becoming a celebration of rural life, agricultural progress, and community connections.

“Westech has been running since 1983 – we are celebrating 40 years of Westech in the Ken Wilson Pavilion which will include a historical display and ample seating for a break in the air-conditioning,” Ms Doneley said.

“We are expecting between 4,000 and 5,000 people to attend the field days over the two days”

The heart of Westech lies in its exhibitors, who come from various industries to showcase their products and services tailored to the needs of the region.

From machinery, agricultural tools, and livestock displays to gardening supplies, clothing, and jewellery, the event truly caters to a diverse audience, and with hundreds of exhibitors confirmed, attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of the latest innovations and offerings in the world of agriculture and rural living.

“The event is for the whole family,” Ms Doneley said.

“There are 210 exhibitors in areas of livestock, trade displays, innovation, education, ladies’ stalls, kids’ entertainment and much more.

“Kids entertainment will include the weaner paddock run by Uniting Care including bouncy rodeo and face painting, Kids “Shearing & Shoeing” – mad mohawks, enchanted braids, nail art, temporary tattoos.

“For the bigger kids, we have the Westech Sticker Hunt with a daily major prize each day of either a bike or scooter, donated by Capricorn Plumbing and Building Supplies.

“The Royal Flying Doctor Service’s flight simulator will be there for kids big and small.”

Westech Field Days isn’t just about products, but it’s a platform for knowledge-sharing and networking, a place where visitors can engage in seminars, workshops, and demonstrations that cover a wide range of topics ranging from sustainable farming practices to the latest advancements in technology.

The event creates an environment where producers, manufacturers, and the public can come together to exchange ideas, learn from experts, and forge meaningful connections.

Brisbane-based Anglican Church Grammar School are a Gold Sponsor of this event, and Director of Boarding Jason Wynne-Markham is excited about the opportunity of heading to the Central West, a region that has a lot of connections with the school.

“Originally, Churchie was a major sponsor going back to the early 2000s, but lost that association, with that relationship being rekindled nearly a decade ago,” Mr Wynne-Markham said.

“We have so many families that come from Barcaldine, and it was really important that the school returned to play a pivotal role in what is a significant event for the region.”

MrWynne-Markham understands the role that Churchie can play in the agricultural industry, boosted by a slight change in the school’s curriculum.

“I believe our role is vitally important,” he said.

“Churchie recently introduced an agribusiness course for their students, and it is imperative that we continue to generate pathways and support the next generation.”

Sister School St. Margaret’s Anglican Girl’s School will also be in attendance, with them being a Bronze Sponsor to the Westech.

For those who want to make the most of their visit, the Outback Queensland Travellers Guide offers insights into the wider Central Western region, detailing the various attractions and experiences available to visitors exploring the area.

As the countdown to Westech Field Days 2023 begins, the excitement is palpable, and whether you’re a seasoned agricultural professional, a technology enthusiast, or simply someone eager to experience the charm of rural life, Westech promises to be an unforgettable event that celebrates innovation, community, and the beauty of Central Western Queensland.

For more information and to stay updated on Westech Field Days for 2023, visit the official event website or contact the event organisers via their Facebook Page.