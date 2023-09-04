Solar discussed at forum

Boulia has hosted the third Regional Community Forum for the Central West region with Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Assistant Minister for Local Government Nikki Boyd in attendance.

The forum hosted on Monday, 28 August, is the third of four forums for 2023, with ministers and state members conversing with forum members about the priorities and opportunities throughout the seven regions.

Announced at the forum was the plan to have four remote communities, including two in the Central West (Boulia and Windorah) switch from using 1.5 million litres of diesel to using renewables such as solar and battery storage.

The four projects, delivered under the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan are set to save communities $3 million per year.

“While these new solar farms might be small in size comparative to the Queensland SuperGrid, the benefit of them to these remote communities is incredibly valuable,” Mr Bailey said.

“This is great for the environment too, getting these isolated networks off millions of litres of diesel will help us to reduce electricity emissions by 96 per sent by 2040.”

Energy Queensland’s Acting Chief Engineer Jason Hall said the project will create direct and indirect contractor and supplier jobs.

“Ergon Energy Network’s isolated networks are 34 isolated networks across 39 communities, where Ergon Energy provides both the generation and distribution network services in a type of micro-grid,” he said.

“Queensland’s isolated networks are mostly powered by dedicated diesel power stations, with some generation coming from a combination of customer-owned rooftop solar PV, and centralised renewable energy installations owned and operated by Ergon Energy Network.”

Each forum also included a presentation about the Q2032 Procurement Strategy, with an anticipated $180 billion of government procurement to be shared by Queensland businesses over the next nine years.

It comes as the government announces a new-look online procurement portal, which will be a one-stop shop for government contracts.

The new online platform will be launched in partnership with Local Buy and local government councils, reducing risks, time and costs associated with securing government contracts and allowing suppliers to deal with both tiers of government through a single online profile.

The joint procurement platform will be managed by Local Buy, established by the Local Government Association of Queensland in 2001, and will become available later this year.

Acting Premier Steven Miles said regional Queensland is the backbone of the state’s thriving industries.

“The Regional Forums are another opportunity for wide-ranging discussions between forum members and government representatives with a targeted focus on the region,” he said.

“We have maintained that the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will benefit everyone across Queensland, which is why the Q2032 Procurement Strategy is so important.

“The Games are an opportunity for all of Queensland to come together and provide the building blocks that will make 2032 the event of a generation.

“I want to thank the forum members for their valuable work once again, and I emphasise that we are listening and we are taking action on the priorities in the regions so that all Queenslanders are supported towards a brighter future.”

Further information on the renewable energy project:

– Boulia: Ergon Energy Network is planning to install 1,700kW of solar PV and 1,500kWh of energy storage, with a forecast saving of 360,000 litres of diesel and $720,000 each year.

– Windorah: Ergon Energy Network is planning to install 850kW of solar PV and 1,000kWh of energy storage, which will save 150,000 litres of diesel and $300,000 each year.