The wattle is a true Aussie

by Neil Fisher

All Australians should do their very best, one day a year, to replant an Australian native, and I would recommend the Australian wattle as a worthy plant for this occasion.

This spectacular group of plants, botanically known as Acacias, boasts more than 650 known species throughout the Australian continent and also occurs in a number of other countries to a limited extent.

Quick growing, showy and tolerant of a wide range of climatic conditions, the wattles are ideal plants for the Aussie garden enthusiasts whether they live along the sandy coastlines, in the cooler ranges or outback in the nation’s arid centre.

To many, a wattle is just a wattle, and most people have one growing somewhere in their backyard.

They do not realise that there are literally hundreds of species of Acacia in the country, from prostrate groundcovers and low, medium and bushy shrubs to very large shrubs and tall trees.

Unfortunately, wattles have all been grouped together and criticised as being ‘short-lived’.

While this is true of some species, it should not be made as a general, all-encompassing comment.

There are reported cases of trees living for more than twenty years.

Likewise, it is widely but wrongly believed that wattles flower only in late winter or spring.

In fact, with a minimum of thought and planning, there can be a wattle flower in most gardens at all times of the year.

The claim that wattles cause hay fever will always be widely debated.

Some people do have allergies to some of the species, but there is a strong countering argument that the lighter pollens of grasses which are more easily spread by the wind, cause greater problems than that of the wattle, which is heavy and usually falls quickly to the ground.

Variable in foliage and flower, size and shape, the versatile wattle meets our personal and residential needs.

It provides a haven for birds seeking to escape that aggressive cat.

It is ideal for restricting traffic flow, and some species, with their thorn-like foliage, are excellent for where a more rigid branched shrub is required.

Many of the highways in Central Queensland have been literally a mass of gold.

Some of my favourite natural Wattle groves are on the Capricorn Highway, between Alpha and Jericho and between Dingo and Charleville Creek, to the very attractive drive between Jericho and Blackall and the Dawson Highway west of Moura, at the Dawson Range.

While most nurseries stock a limited range of common wattles, there are a number of very beautiful wattles that would be well worth the effort of trialling in the garden, even though some of these may require being specially grown by local nurseries.

Acacia aulacocarpa or Hickory Wattle is a large shrub to small tree with large glossy green leaves.

Pleasantly perfumed yellow lambs tail-like appear during the warmer months of the year.

The Hickory Wattle is a useful plant in reforestation projects as it will assist in fixing nitrogen in poor soils.

Acacia holosericea or Velvet Wattle is an attractive silvery-foliaged shrub growing up to five metres high.

Bright yellow lambs-tail flowers will cover the plant from early winter.

It will require a warm well-drained position and will respond to yearly pruning and shaping, unlike most wattles.

Acacia leptostachya or Western Slender Wattle is a very attractive shrub with dense foliage with a rounded shape. From late July through to the beginning of October masses of bright yellow flower spikes will cover this plant.

It should grow to two metres high in most situations but occasionally can grow up to five metres high.

Though found naturally in sandy soil, this shrub has proved to be able to tolerate many other soil types.

Acacia macradenia or Zig Zag Wattle is a local native, decorative shrub with zigzagging branchlets, with weeping habit. It grows to three to four metres in most soils, and during late winter or early spring, it will produce yellow flowers that will hang on the plant like bunches of grapes.

Acacia podalyriifolia or Mount Morgan Silver Wattle is a delightful, fast growing small tree growing to three to four metres by two to three metres.

With rounded silvery/grey foliage and clusters gold ball-type flowers massed over the plant in winter. In a home garden situation, this plant prefers a sunny well-drained position and a westerly aspect.

These are just a few of the Wattles I have seen growing in gardens in Western Queensland. A visit to your local nursery will reveal many more great Wattles that you try in your home garden.