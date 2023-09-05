K’Gari scientist channels grazing

Arthur Gorrie

Former Queensland chief scientist Hugh Possingham, the man responsible for much of the now troubled K’Gari (Fraser Island) dingo management strategy, has backed calls to ban all new oil and gas operations in the Queensland Channel Country.

After lobbying the recent ALP state conference to halve agricultural emissions, he appears to have backed existing land uses in his submission to a state review of land use regulations in the Lake Eyre basin.

The government’s former chief scientific adviser has backed the fourth Channel Country regulatory option put out for public consultation, according to a report in The Weekend Australian.

The option does not advocate restricting existing land uses in the area, but proposes to ban all future oil and gas activities in the Lake Eyre (also known as Kati Thanda) catchment, without regard to any distinction between conventional and unconventional gas and fracking.

The Channel Country is noted for its capacity to remain fertile in extreme desert conditions, because of river flows from far distant North Queensland areas, including parts of the Longreach area.

“This would not affect or impact on existing activities, nor apply retrospectively,” the government’s option paper states.

The options paper backs beef cattle grazing as “the most widespread industry,” noting that it generated more than $640 million in 2018-19, accounting for five per cent of Queensland’s total agricultural output.

Dr Possingham’s oversight of a K’Gari dingo management review helped develop the current policy, now in trouble because of a large number of claimed dangerous dingo interactions with people.