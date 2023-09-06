Closing the education gap

by Khrysti Balanay

Naplan results released on Wednesday, 23 August, showed Queensland students scored some of the lowest results compared to other states, with those in rural areas falling behind their city counterparts.

Comparing rural and city students, CQUniversity Professor of Educational Neuroscience Ken Purnell said rural students already started on the wrong foot.

“One of the things we’ve known since Naplan kicked off was the economic term, which is called the Gini Coefficient, which talks about the spread of people’s incomes,” he said.

“The coefficient is relatively low if they’re close together, like in Finland.

“But if they’re widespread apart like they are in Australia, we know that there’s going to be not only big gaps in income distribution but also big gaps in educational achievement.

“So when you look at Queensland, for example, we have many people coming up in rural and remote areas, and they tend to be behind the city counterparts by quite a way.”

Dr Purnell said rural schools also played a significant factor in students’ development level.

“Reading is a crucial aspect of education, as is numeracy. Unfortunately, individuals who struggle with reading often have negative experiences in their academic journeys,” he said.

“This is particularly evident in Queensland, where there are significant disparities between city and rural schools.

“According to a quote from an education union representative, public schools educate the majority of students, with numbers ranging from 60 to 70 per cent depending on the state.

“These schools often have a higher proportion of students with complex needs.

“While some students attend Catholic or independent schools, most end up in the state system. However, only one per cent of schools receive the minimum required funding, a significant resource issue.

“Providing professional development for teachers is also a challenge. In city schools, professional development typically costs around $500 per teacher, but in rural schools, it can cost up to $1500.

“This is due to geographical challenges and the lack of professional associations and gatherings available to teachers in non-urban areas. There used to be an opportunity for teachers of Years 11 and 12 to meet and discuss their profession once a year in Queensland. However, this system is no longer in place.

“While online options are available for professional development, the employing authorities are unable to reach every state, Catholic, and independent school meaningfully.”

With almost 40 per cent of students studying in rural areas, Dr Purnell said how educators teach also creates an impact.

“There are about 80,000 teaching education students around Australia in roughly 40 universities that have to learn about the brain and the best ways of learning,” he said.

“The requirement of neuroscience education for these teachers probably won’t kick in until 2025, but what about the almost half a million teachers out in schools already?

“We know that science is not being applied, and I think it is a big issue, so I encourage them to enrol in short courses to get up to speed with the latest scientific understandings of how people best learn and what to avoid.”

Dr Purnell said when looking at Naplan scores, it is important to remember that the people taking these tests are human beings.

“This 2023 iteration of Naplan is different to previous ones that had a 10-point scale,” he said.

“Now we have four, and to get what we might consider a pass, it is more difficult to be proficient than ever, so that made a significant change.

“The move is good as the new scale aligns more with international standards.

“But as we know, this new four-pointer compared to 10-pointer is not comparable.”