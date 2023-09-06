Pride to surface from river

by Khrysti Balanay

It is an anxious week for Outback Pioneers as work begins on the Pride of the Murray to bring the paddle-wheeler to the surface of the Thomson River.

As of Wednesday, 6 September, when this paper went to print, the Pride of the Murray looked to be halfway out of the water.

On Monday, 4 September, Maritime Safety Queensland created an exclusion zone around the salvage site to allow boat traffic to travel past and for the safety of the workers.

Outback Pioneers Richard Kinnon said they could not be sure exactly when she would emerge and be safely secured on the bank.

“There are so many stages to be completed for safety, environmental protection, and to protect the integrity of the boat,” Mr Kinnon said.

“That means the refloat day could vary by quite a few days depending on the challenges that emerge as the operation progresses.”

The salvage plan is expected to take up to five days and includes inflation bags, winches and pumps, with specialist divers tasked with installing slings and winch lines on Monday.

It has been six months since the 99-year-old vessel sunk nine metres below the surface of the Thomson River on Monday, 6 March.

The cause of the sinking can not be investigated until the Pride of the Murray is raised, and inspections are made of the boat.

The Kinnon family purchased the paddle-wheeler in 2022, and it was transported overland from Echuca, Victoria, to Longreach.

Mr Kinnon is hopeful that the Pride of the Murray will be restored in time for her centenary in 2024.

To donate to the Pride of the Murray, visit the Outback Pioneers website.