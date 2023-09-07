Stocking rates reaching cyclical peak?

Tim Jackson, MLA Global Supply Analyst

Production and slaughter statistics for the April-June quarter, released in August week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, allow us to consider the industry’s medium-term trajectory in light of new information.

One of the key figures for stakeholder participants to consider is the female slaughter rate (FSR), a technical indicator used to determine if a cattle herd is destocking or expanding.

The indicator is very straightforward. If the number of cows and heifers slaughtered in a given period (expressed as a percentage of total slaughter) is higher than the long-run average (in this case, 47 per cent), then the herd is judged to be in a destock.

By that measure, the April-June slaughter data showed Australia entering a destock for the first time since September 2021, with an FSR of 48 per cent. While only marginally above the 47 per cent cutoff point, this does mean that the Australian cattle herd has entered a technical destock.

With that said, a single datapoint does not determine the health of the industry more broadly, therefore the figure does not necessarily indicate that we are in a destock. Seasonal shifts in slaughter rates mean that the FSR can jump around over a year without necessarily indicating ‘real’ changes in the market.

Since 1990, the average FSR has been 47 per cent, but the average FSR for the second quarter over that time has been 49.5 per cent. That 2.5 per cent variance means that in a ‘normal’ year where the FSR was 47 per cent overall, you would actually expect the herd to enter a technical destock in Q2 with an FSR of between 49-50 per cent.

This scenario has occurred several times since 2000. In 2006, 2013 and 2021, the FSR in Q2 jumped over 47 per cent into destock territory before immediately dropping in Q2 back below 47 per cent. We would typically judge those years as ‘rebuilding’ years and understand that the seasonal variation slaughter rates do not belie an underlying trend.

The ABS accounts for this seasonal variation when publishing the data and releases a ‘seasonally adjusted’ data series alongside the actual figures. In this case, the seasonally adjusted figures give an FSR of 44 per cent, below the actual 48 per cent figure and below the 47 per cent baseline.

This is not definitive, the herd could be beginning to destock as the rebuild matures and stocking rates reach cyclical peaks and the 48 per cent FSR could be the first indication of that. However, given the seasonal variation in slaughter, it is too early to say if the herd has entered a destock, and we will need to wait for a consistent trend to develop to show that the Q2 data wasn’t a statistical fluke.