Social housing crisis

By Matthew Pearce

The Queensland Council of Social Service (QCOSS) says Central Queensland is facing a housing crisis, with areas like the Central West facing the double impact of low availability of housing combined with a lack of services.

Attending a QCOSS Town Hall with member organisations at Rockhampton’s Frenchville Sports Club on 31 August, QCOSS CEO Aimee McVeigh said QCOSS member businesses were struggling to attract and retain workers because of a lack of accommodation.

“We have heard of a number of services who have recruited workers who have relocated to regional areas who have then had to leave after not being able to secure housing,” she said.

“Aged care providers, disability service providers, those types of really essential support services don’t have the workers that we need.

“We also don’t heave the therapeutic support services that disadvantaged young people need and that can lead to further disengagement from school and feed into issues with Child Protection and the youth justice system.”

Longreach Regional Council has eight people on the social housing register in 2023, down from 18 in 2018, with a high of 32 people in 2000.

Barcaldine Regional Council has 13 people on the social housing register, the same as 2022, up from eight in 2018.

Central Highlands Regional Council, based in Emerald, has 159 people on the register in 2023, compared to 119 last year and just 70 in 2018.

In the Gladstone Regional Council area, there were 581 people on the register in 2023, compared to 247 people in 2018.

In Rockhampton, the number of people on the social housing register has risen from 372 people in 2018 to 1113 people as at June 30, 2023.

Ms McVeigh said the low availability of housing in Central Queensland affected people on the lowest incomes the most.

“What housing is available becomes more expensive and those who afford it are the only ones who can access it,” Ms McVeigh said.

“So you’re seeing more and more families including working families with children falling through the cracks.”

She said the high numbers come despite the Queensland Government removing more applications from the social housing register over the last financial year than they put on.

“Today we heard a lot of distressing stories about families living in cars, hotel rooms and makeshift shelters like tents,” she said.

“We heard about people being evicted from houses, with our services desperately trying to help people to prevent that from happening.

“The situation is only getting worse, not better, and our service providers don’t have any faith that things will improve based on the current level of investment in construction in Central Queensland.”

Ms McVeigh said the community, private sector and the government needed to come together to create a solution.

QCOSS is calling for urgent action from the Commonwealth and State Governments, including more funding for social and affordable housing and ensuring disadvantaged people have more money.

“We prefer models like the NSW model where young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness are given financial assistance to sustain tenancies in the private rental market,” Ms McVeigh said.

“We need 11,000 social and affordable homes to be built statewide every year, for the next 10 years, if the Queensland Government is serious about fixing this housing crisis.”

QCOSS has 500 members across Queensland, ranging from housing providers to the fields of disability, aged care, health services, alcohol and other drugs services and domestic and family violence support services.

“Organisations like AnglicareCQ and CatholicCare Central Queensland have been warning governments of the growing housing crisis in Central Queensland for years now,” Ms McVeigh said, calling for more accountability.

“So many of our social problems are reduced when we take care of the basic needs of all of our citizens.

“People need access to housing to have that basic need satisfied. How can children realistically engage with their education if they don’t have a roof over their head?”