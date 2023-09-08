Bluey the new B-grade champ

by Tony Emslie

Another Sunday of bowls, another competition final has been won.

The final of Sunday was the Men’s B Grade final between Johnny Dagan and club legend Peter (Bluey) Beard.

As per usual this single game was first to 31 shots and it turned into an epic.

A total of 40 ends were needed to be played before an eventual winner got the required 31 shots.

It was one all after two ends and 12 – 2 after 10 ends in Bluey’s favour.

After 16 ends it was a whopping 19 – 2 and Bluey looked home and hosed.

Johnny then started the first of his comebacks scoring nine shots in four ends to be 19 – 11 down.

Bluey and Johnny matched each other over the next five ends to be 23 – 17 after 25 ends.

Johnny got stuck on 17 for another four ends in which time Bluey scored five shots to be leading 28 – 17 and needing only four to win the game.

Normally singles games are practically over at the 28th end mark, but not this game.

Bluey scored one shot and Johnny scored one.

Then Johnny started his second charge scoring five shots in four ends before Bluey got the score to 30 – 23.

Johnny scored 1, 1, 1 and then a 2 to be two shots behind at 28 – 30.

Either player could win the game from that position but it was Bluey that won the 40th end to take the win and the title by 31 – 28.

That’s two big wins Bluey has had this year after winning Leigh’s hand in marriage and now the Longreach Bowls Club Men’s B Grade Title.

Some of the Longreach ladies went away on the weekend and joined up with some Emerald Bowls Club ladies to play Pennants.

They came up against a strong South Suburban Bowls Club team from Mackay and although they didn’t come through with a win, they have set a precedent now for future years.

Well done ladies.

All the best to the Longreach Men’s team who travel away this weekend. Good luck men!