Unveiling the Heart of the Outback: The Pioneers Behind the Business

McKenzie Neal

The vast expanse of Australia’s outback is not only a land of breathtaking landscapes but also a treasury of history and heritage, and in the heart of this rugged terrain, you’ll find the Outback Pioneers, a business that goes beyond the ordinary to offer an authentic journey into the past.

Founded by Richard and Marisse Kinnon, this remarkable venture has become synonymous with providing an incredible opportunity for tourists and locals alike to experience some of the great offerings that the region possesses.

In a journey that was embarked over 17 years ago, the story of Outback Pioneers is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit, with the catalyst for the journey coming during drought-stricken years.

The pair share an unwavering passion for the outback’s history, its way of life, and the enduring stories that can be shared between people from all walks of life.

Kinnon and Co. was its original name and was founded in 2006, known primarily for its Cobb and Co. stagecoach rides, which gave tourists a genuine taste of the pioneering era.

In 2016, the business rebranded as “Outback Pioneers” to encompass a broader range of experiences.

The business owners share a passion for the outback, with Marisse Kinnon revealing that it all started as a way to increase the number of tourists to the region during the winter months.

“We’ve always been passionate about the outback, its way of life and its pioneer history,” Richard Kinnon said.

“We had the idea to start with the Cobb and Co stagecoach ride to give the increasing number of winter tourists who were passing through town a chance to experience a real taste of the pioneer times.

“Our mission is to inspire and educate current and future generations to experience and preserve the real Australian outback.”

What sets Outback Pioneers apart is its commitment to immerse visitors in the outback’s rich history, providing a range of attractions that appeal to all ages.

“We have a range of inclusive holidays, experiences and accommodations, all designed to immerse visitors in the outback reality,” Richard Kinnon said.

“From country breakfast at the Welcome Home to galloping through the bush on a stagecoach to meeting the Merinos in the historic shearing sheds, to cruising the Thomson at sunset, to sleeping in our pioneer-inspired The Staging Post accommodation, guests can spend their days and nights in authentic outback surroundings.

“We believe it has to do with our heart and our passion for what we share.

“Guests know they are getting a real insight into our outback lives and they feel as if they are part of the family after a few days here.

“Our sense of humour is important too – A quirky sense of humour is part of the outback way and we haven’t lost that despite business growth, random tough times and the everyday challenges of keeping everything running smoothly.”

The business hasn’t been without its challenges, with the Kinnon’s detailing the speedbumps they have battled along the way to becoming a household name in Australia’s tourism industry.

“Managing thousands of visitors each year with a small team has all sorts of challenges,” Richard Kinnon said.

“It’s hard to get seasonal staff who share the passion and go out of their way to help our guests have a fantastic experience, especially with nationwide hospitality staff shortages since COVID.

“Growing from a small family enterprise to a major award-winning business with over 20,000 visitors a year has meant everyone in the family has had to discover new skills and learn the diverse needs of the tourism industry.”

In discussing their hands-on approach to managing their attractions, Richard Kinnon emphasised the importance of selecting like-minded individuals, as well as establishing an appreciation for staff’s dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences.

“We’re still pretty hands-on, in addition to managing the daily needs of our two sheep and cattle stations,” Richard Kinnon said.

“Wherever possible, you have to pick people who share your values and are excited by what you want to achieve,”

“The bigger you get, the more you have to do to establish official policies, procedures and training to guide everyone.

“The important thing is for staff to understand what matters to you and your guests, and to show your appreciation when they make extra efforts to achieve it.

It doesn’t stop at providing tourists with an incredible opportunity, with the Kinnon’s also instilling the importance of helping out the locals as well.

“We buy local whenever we can – catering supplies, local trades, fuel, and all the office requirements,” Richard Kinnon said.

Outback Pioneers sponsor a range of local events, including Storyfest Out West, Calliope Kindergarten Ladies Day, Isisford Sheep and Wool Show, Ilfracombe Family Fun Day for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Muttaburra Race Club, and Jundah Rodeo Club, demonstrating their steadfast support for various aspects of their community.

“We believe Longreach will continue to develop as an attractive tourism destination where people can experience and learn about the outback pioneering stories,” Richard Kinnon said.

“Outback Pioneers has plans for more attractions to keep the experience fresh and to continue to work with the town’s cultural heritage.

“The tourism industry is so important to support the economy of our outback towns. If we build it with respect for the heritage and environment, it can be something to inspire everyone.

In a hands on business such as this, there is not much time to get away, and it certainly is no exception in this case.

“There’s not much leisure time, to be honest,” Richard Kinnon said.

“I love to spend time quietly with my special horse Whitey out in the bush to unwind and Marisse spends precious leisure moments with the four grandchildren.

“Both of us are passionate collectors of pioneer memorabilia.

“We’ve travelled to the USA, New Zealand and other destinations with a close eye on how they manage tourism and the attractions they offer.”

Outback Pioneers, does not only immerse its visitors in an authentic outback experience, but also plays a vital role in supporting the local community and inspiring a deeper appreciation for Australia’s pioneering spirit.