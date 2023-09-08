Outback regatta on move

By Fiona Gowers

Outback Rowing Australia (ORA) will host the 2023 Bentley’s Australian Outback Rowing Regatta in Barcaldine and Longreach on 16 and 17 September.

The regatta features two race days, firstly on Barcaldine’s new Artesian Lake before heading to Longreach for the Head of the Outback on the Thomson River.

It will draw rowing crews from both metropolitan and rural areas to compete and enjoy the Queensland outback, providing a unique opportunity to foster participation and engagement with local rowing clubs, while also promoting tourism in remote and rural areas.

Importantly, the event aims to share the importance of health in rural communities – both physically and mentally – and the benefits a team sport such as rowing can have.

“Trading in your old rugby jumper, netball skirt or cricket pads for a paddle in a rowing boat on some of western Queensland’s best kept secrets is music to the ears of country people wanting to stay in touch with a team sport,“ says veteran rower and ORA vice-president Toby Ford.

“We want to see healthy people back in rowing boats out in these outback open spaces sharing in camaraderie, fitness and fun.“

Former Southport rower Iggy Smith concurred saying:

“It’s just great to still be active as I get older and I want more friends and people to do the same. Rowing is excellent for one’s mental wellbeing, fitness and vitality as we age.“

The main regatta starts on 16 September, with the running of the Outback Duel (Henley style side-by-side racing) and then the Outback Gift (handicapped knockout race).

The Blazers and Boots BBQ will be held in the evening on the banks of the Barcaldine Rec Park with a traditional Viking boat burning ceremony.

On the Sunday, everyone heads 100 kilometres west to assemble boats in Longreach for the Head of the Outback, a traditional “head of the river“ race along the length of the Thomson River waterhole.

Last year, less than a second separated the two top crews over the six kilometre distance.

Presentations and refreshments then occur on the banks of the river, marking the end of two days of fantastic rowing and racing.

“In the last few years of bringing rowers out to the bush, we have introduced many city folk to the joys of the bush, our wide open spaces, our sunsets and our big sky country,“ says ORA president David Counsell.

“The season is the best it’s been for 40 years and it’s great to show that off to our city cousins.“

Outback Rowing Australia looks forward to once again facilitating a rare opportunity that brings urban rowing clubs to outback Australia and gives rural areas the chance to participate in something commonly only found in city areas.

“Here’s a chance for the city to meet the country on the racetrack“, says Murray Stewart, ORA secretary and former CEO at Rowing Queensland.

“The good fun of meeting old friends is one thing but to show our city cousins just how good bush hospitality can be is part of what we are building towards the Olympics, in Brisbane 2032“.

If you are interested in registering your crew in the 2023 Bentley’s Australian Outback Rowing Regatta please visit www.outbackrowing.com.

Please Note: Single rowers can now register on the “Orphans“ page on the website and be assigned a crew.

Event Highlights

* As with the 2022 event, a convoy of regatta competitors and spectators will join the rowing trailers on their 1300km journey west to Barcaldine.

* The convoy will start from Rockhampton, with a training row on the Fitzroy River on Thursday morning.

* The second day stop will be at Lake Maraboon, Emerald in central Queensland for some more training and a splash-and-dash race in mixed crews.

* More than 15 eights are expected to line up to race for honours and bragging rights for the weekend.

* From Emerald, the convoy heads west to Barcaldine where the official competition begins.