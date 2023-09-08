Locals rally together to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis

by Khrysti Balanay

The old Thomson River Road was a bit busier than usual as over a hundred people, several horses and dogs walked 11 kilometres for the Meagan Walker Mini Marathon on Sunday, 3 September.

Now in its 33rd year, the event aims to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis, with one Longreach local going the extra mile.

On Saturday, 2 September, Daniel Prosser made the 109-kilometre journey from Barcadline’s Tree of Knowledge before meeting other participants at the Longreach Railway Station.

Although unable to finish the last 11 kilometres, Dan later met up with everyone at Longway Station.

Having children with cystic fibrosis, co-organisers Brooke Ballard and Anna Lacey especially appreciated everyone who supported the cause.

“Having Dan’s enormous effort made it so much more exciting this time,” Brooke said.

“He went above and beyond more than we ever could have expected.

“To the old faithfuls who come out every year. It’s always a special morning to see everyone out and about early.”

The Meagan Walker Mini Marathon was a community affair, with many locals and businesses raising their hands to offer support or donations.

“I want to highlight the input from Rotary and SES for the support they give us on the day,” Brooke said.

“The SES kept us safe and ensured everyone was doing okay while Rotary did water stops and cooked the breakfast.

“Jocelyn Steven donated the bus for some lifts back to town, for which we were very fortunate.

“Doug at Myers for letting us sit out the front of his stop to do our street stall, Simone Champion, Foodworks and the Marino Bakery.

“Also, the Rogers family from Toobrack Station, who gave us two sheep that raised $800 in a silent auction, and Jed from Savages, who will be cutting it up as part of his donation.

“There are so many people to thank.”

Longway Station owner Rosemary Champion said it was a fantastic day with people volunteering their time to make the journey and others coming out to cheer them on.

“Seeing the community’s generosity was wonderful,” she said.

“We even had a few tourists with one guy from the Gold Coast who had heard it on the radio.

“I couldn’t sleep all night thinking about Dan running on the highway, but he would not be daunted. He wanted to run.

“He was talking about what he had achieved, and he is absolutely right. That is why we do it for education and awareness, and compared to when my niece Meagan was diagnosed in 1976, the treatment [for cystic fibrosis] is now a lot different.”

While funds for the Meagan Walker Mini Marathon are still coming in, at the time of print, Brooke said funds were currently sitting at just over $8800.

To donate to Cystic Fibrosis Queensland or for information and support, visit their website at www.cfqld.org.au/.

See more pictures on page 11.