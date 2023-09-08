Irish luck for Birdsville Cup win

The prestigious 1600m TAB Birdsville Cup is staying close to home, with the Brook family taking home the cup after their horse Neodium won the famous race on Sunday, 3 September.

The South Australian horse was trained by Victorian Phillip Stokes and ridden by Irish jockey Emily Finnegan.

It is the first time in 23 years that Birdsville Race Club president David Brook and his family have taken home the cup.

Representing the family, Nell Brook said they were excited to once again hold the Birdsville Cup.

“It’s my fiftieth anniversary at the Birdsville Races, and to have our kids and grandchildren here to celebrate with us really is something special,” she said.

“We would like to thank the Stokes family for all they do and Emily for your beautiful riding today.”

Tommy Stokes, who represented his father’s Phillip Stokes Racing on the ground, said it was a big effort to get Neodium to Birdsville.

“It felt like the pressure was on coming to Birdsville for the Brook family,” he said.

“We had another win earlier in the day, and this is the cherry ripe on the day.

“It’s my first time in Birdsville, and I’ve loved seeing how well it all runs.”

Experiencing her first-ever taste of the Australian Outback, Emily said it had been a long time between drinks for the Brook family.

“I had the determination and had a lovely horse beneath me,” she said.

“Phillip Stokes bought me out to Australia from Ireland, so it’s nice to be able to give him the Birdsville Cup in the place he grew up.

“I’ve been treated like royalty – I can’t wait for the celebrations.”

The TAB Birdsville Cup offered a record $50,000, a 20 per cent increase from last year’s $42,000, the largest prize­ purse in the event’s history.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Central West as the Birdsville Races kicked off for its 141st year last weekend.

Known as the Melbourne Cup of the Outback, the event had 142 entries across a bumper 13-race program.

The total prize pool for the Simpson Desert Racing Carnival, which includes the Birdsville Races as well as the Betoota and Bedourie Races, now sits at a record $452,000 – making it the richest two weeks of racing in Outback Queensland.