Seniors month – all aboard

by Suzie McDarra

More than 60 seniors enjoyed the culmination of Seniors Month last Wednesday with a ride aboard the Outback Rail Experience.

Embarking at Longreach Railway Station they received an informative commentary by train driver David and host Renee along the way before embarking at Ilfracombe Railway and enjoying a short stroll to the Wellshot Hotel where they were served a cuppa and morning tea.

In addition to being transported back to a time when travelling by rail would have brought this generation of locals to the railway station to meet and greet those coming and going on the train each week, owners of the new heritage rail motor train, Sue and Alan Smith from Outback Aussie Tours also hosted 50 locals to an incredible array of morning tea delights at “Rosebank Station” for the seniors.

Longreach Regional Council also organised other social events for this year’s Seniors Month including a card making morning at the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre, bingo at the Wellshot Hotel, and freshly cooked pancake day at the Isisford State School.

More photos page 21.