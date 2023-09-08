Shifting gears in the region

by McKenzie Neal

The Barcaldine Regional Council has opened its newest recreational attraction, the Barcy Red Enduro Park and Trails, offering more than 60 kilometres of world-class motorbike trails with tracks to suit all skill levels.

With a proud history of adventure, Barcaldine is now home to a dedicated recreation ground for locals and visitors to get out and enjoy time in the wide-open spaces.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon touched on the significance of this initiative, saying that it provides a great opportunity for residents to pursue activities that they are passionate about.

“It was signalled very early on in the Covid recovery that this initiative would be instrumental in providing short-term works whilst also offering a sustained long-term domestic tourism opportunity as well as providing recreational pursuits for residents,” Cr Dillon said.

The Barcy Red is a great addition to the growing Recreation Park precinct, designed by international Dakar Rally superstar and Central West Queensland local Rodney Faggotter.

“Council was happy to lend broad support to Barcy Red,” Cr Dillon said.

“Completion of this project continues to underscore the importance of the partnership with the Queensland State Government that has developed through Works for Queensland.”

This development marks a significant step forward in bolstering the Barcaldine Regional Council’s tourism and event capabilities, enabling them to not only enhance amenities for their communities but also elevate their potential as a tourism and event destination.

In Australia, off-road motorcycles hold unrivalled popularity, with approximately 800,000 motorcycle license holders across the nation.

Annually, there are 3,500 motorcycling events conducted throughout Australia, and the Barcaldine Region is now poised to become a host for one of these prestigious events.

Motorcycles are deeply ingrained in the Central West way of life, and the introduction of Barcy Red provides a unique opportunity for locals to enjoy a purpose-built facility while contributing to the development of the next generation of international off-road champions.

The Barcy Red also adds another reason for travellers to add Barcaldine to their itinerary and diversify their offerings to the growing family drive market.

It has already emerged as a compelling reason for visitors to prolong their stay in the region, with numerous online posts confirming that travellers have chosen to make it a deliberate stop on their way to events such as the Birdsville Big Red Bash.

The Barcaldine Regional Council extends its appreciation to Rod Faggotter, the Barcy Red Ambassador, who despite his busy schedule as a business owner and global racing competitor, has been a steadfast supporter of the project from the beginning.

Faggotter played a key role in designing the trails, compiling safety information, and actively promoting the initiative within the broader motorbiking community.

Additionally, a group of committed local volunteers, integral members of the Barcy Red team, have generously devoted their personal time to transforming Barcy Red into a reality.

Their efforts span from installing signage and markers to repeatedly traversing the trails, aiding in the creation of precise online mapping resources.

Barcy Red offers free access to riders and welcomes them daily from 8am to 5pm, and riders can easily access trail information and pick-up point details through the dedicated app.

For further details, please visit www.barcyred.com.au.