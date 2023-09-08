Alpha’s golden campdraft

By Breanna Lloyd

Competitors battled for the event win for the Alpha Golden Oxbow Campdraft over the weekend, with eight lots of ties across six sections.

Participants were selected from five age groups and competed at the Alpha Showgrounds from Thursday 31 August to Sunday 3 September.

Opens and Maidens Results

The draft’s highest single score went to Jock Weston on Rhemmi with a 92 score in round one of the Comiskey Transport Joe and Leila Memorial Novice Draft.

In the Peter McKeering Memorial Novice B draft, judge Cheyenne OBrien gave first place to Matthew Monds on Stringybark Savanna with 175 points.

Jack Chaters on Conditional and Kerrie Thompson on One of a Kind Hei Hei both tied for second place with 172 points.

The best-competing stock horse was taken out by Jason Comiskey riding Myla.

Darcey Comiskey and Wells Gigalo won the Alpha Merchandise Golden Girls Shootout and took home $2000 in prize money.

The Kalbar Pastoral Co Billy and Beau Gleeson Memorial Open draft presented Leanne Comiskey and her horse Sunburst with the win for their section, scoring 266 points.

Ros McKeering on Bella D and Jason Comiskey on Saintly battled out tying scores of 265 for second place.

Peter Black on Maximus scored 179 points, winning the Comiskey Transport Memorial Novice A Draft.

This section saw three ties for second place and two ties each for fifth and seventh place.

First place for the Dusty Trail Helicopters Memorial Maiden Draft was taken out by Jason Comiskey on Myla with 177 points.

Clayton Hoch on LD Witching Hour scored 258 points in the Memorial Restricted Draft.

Peter Black knocked out the first and third places in the Memorial Futurity Draft on his horses Rodlers Reliance and Lamb.

The Maiden for Maiden draft saw Mark Wemyss on Bracelet score 263, with Alisha Allen on Links Rockett in second with 197 and Blair Sypher in third with 169 points.

Juvenile Results

The winner of the Alpha Livestock and Transport Juvenile draft was Riley Ellrott on Kimlin Shiloh with 91 points.

Galloping close behind Riley was Indy Black on One Moore Dove with a score of 90 and Darcy Comiskey on Wells Gigalo and Jack Black on Mahalia tying for third place with 89 points.

Rylee Turner took home the K Spur Pastoral Co Memorial Ladies draft riding Turners Stud Reward with 90 points.

Three participants, Lynda Knight on Knights Maddison, Darcy Comiskey on Wells Gigalo and Indy Black on One Moore Dove, all secured second place scoring 89 points.

Annalise Kenny just missed out on second place scoring 88 points on Tearing Ta Fame.

Junior and Mini Results

Rose Haberman won the Dan Comiskey Memorial Junior Horsemanship award with Isla Scott in second place and Bella Clarke and Kacee Dillon tying for third place.

The Mini Draft, judged by Mick Cole, gave Ella Johnson the event win, with Tye Marshall placing second and Jayden Ham in third.