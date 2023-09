by Michael Lloyd

Cricket legend Merv Hughes visited the Central West as part of the Legacy Scootaville Tour.

Legacy raises funds for veterans and families of veterans, and the group visiting Blackall and Longreach commended the area on the great support they have received.

Merv regaled the crowd with some of the best sledges he had heard and other stories from his great career before having a chat with some young Longreach cricketers about how to improve their game.