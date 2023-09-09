More single-use plastic bans

By Trish Bowman

The state government is getting tough on single use plastic use introducing additional single-use plastic bans from 1 September with a ban on single-use plastic ban on cotton buds, microbeads, heavy plastic bags, polystyrene packaging and the release of balloons.

Plastic Free CQ (PFCQ) Coordinator Jo Stoyel said although not specifically related to the food packaging space, PFCQ welcomes and congratulates the Queensland State Government on the single-use plastic ban on cotton buds, microbeads, heavy plastic bags, and polystyrene packaging. “These bans are important to change our single-use plastic habits within our daily lives and communities,” Ms Stoyel said.

“There is no good way when it comes to plastic and the worst plastic is single-use plastics, used once and discarded.

“Single-use plastics make up a large percentage of litter and waste streams and are detrimental to Australian fauna and marine life.

“It’s the easiest solution to ban unnecessary items when there are alternatives that are more sustainable long term. Then all we have to do is make the change which then becomes a new habit.”

Ms Stoyel said the Queensland Government’s Tackling Plastic Pollution – Queensland’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Plan (the Plastics Plan) has already delivered significant change to the way we manage single-use and problematic plastic items.

“A key action in the Plastics Plan was the introduction of a ban on the supply of single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, unenclosed bowls, and expanded polystyrene (EPS) takeaway food containers and EPS cups, which commenced on 1 September 2021 in Queensland.

“In July 2022, the Queensland Government released a five-year roadmap that provides a long term view for suppliers, retailers, manufacturers and the community on proposed actions to address problematic and unnecessary single-use plastic items.

“This roadmap includes a range of actions to inform how best to manage items and includes action on coffee cups and lids.

“The Queensland Government is currently delivering on this commitment, with an innovation challenge, Beyond Cups, to identify sustainable alternatives before a ban can be implemented, working with the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur.

“Through this program, innovative proposals seeking to address reuse behaviours and systems, innovative and game-changing materials as alternatives, and solutions to improve the recovery pathways and recyclability options are being assessed.

“Beyond Cups works with industry partners and is scheduled to support innovation in Queensland with a proof-of-concept process anticipated to be delivered in November this year.”

Minister for the Environment Leanne Linard said the State Government is serious about removing plastic waste from our environment.

“That’s why in July 2022 we released a five-year road map for action on single-use plastic items, outlining proposed bans and other collaborative initiatives on further single-use plastic products,” she said.

“Plastic products are useful parts of our everyday lives, providing many positive benefits, but plastic pollution is a growing problem when it ends up in the wrong place, impacting the health of our communities, our environment and wildlife.

“We are working towards Queensland becoming a zero-waste society, where waste is avoided, reused, and recycled to the greatest extent possible and are delighted that the message about how vital it is to keep our environment free from plastic waste is reaching our community.

“Along with the single-use plastic bans, we have also introduced a Container Refund Scheme allowing individuals, charities, and community groups to receive a 10c refund when they return an eligible glass, metal or plastic drink container to a container refund point.

“Since this scheme started, more than 6.8 billion containers have been returned through over 360 refund points across Queensland with an additional 1.4 billion collected through kerbside services.

“Single-use plastics bans and the Container Refund Scheme have combined to eliminate an enormous amount of plastic and container litter from entering our environment and landfills.”

National Retail Association Director, Policy, David Stout said the National Retail Association is proud to join with the Queensland Government in helping to remove single-use plastics from everyday use.

“Retailers support the phase-out of unnecessary or problematic single-use plastics in order to reduce waste and improve environmental outcomes,” Mr Stout said.

“We also understand that businesses need time, education and support to understand single-use plastic bans so they can transition to more sustainable alternatives while minimising business impact.

“The National Retail team are committed to helping businesses throughout their transition, before and after the ban comes into effect, and we encourage businesses to get in touch if they need assistance.”

Businesses seeking advice or information on the ban should visit the website, contact the National Retail hotline or attend the free online session held every Friday at qldplasticsban.com.au.

If businesses are concerned about excess stock that they don’t believe will be compliant with the new requirements, they should contact the NRA or their supplier to discuss options for a way forward.