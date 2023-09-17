More remains found after cold case breakthrough

by John Crouch, AAP

Police have found more of what appear to be human remains in the Central Queensland gemfields as they investigate the murder of a man almost 15 years ago.

The remains were found on Tuesday, 5 September at Sheep Station Creek near Rubyvale, the same day detectives announced they had identified remains found last year at the same site as belonging to 62-year-old Francis Foley.

They also made a renewed plea for information and issued a $500,000 reward.

Mr Foley, known as Frank, disappeared from his home in the Reward Fossicking Area in December 2008.

In July last year, a gem fossicker found remains in Sheep Station Creek, which is about 1km downstream from Frank’s residence.

In a breakthrough in the investigation, DNA analysis identified the remains as those of Mr Foley.

Cold case detectives and local police searched the dry creek bed on Tuesday using 4WDs, a truck, an excavator, and officers on horseback covering a 54km area, police said.

The remains they found will be forensically examined, while police continue to re-interview nearby residents.

Mr Foley’s son Shaun Charlton on Tuesday said his family hoped someone had information to provide answers.

“I’ve missed my dad now for 15 years … please help me find my dad’s killer and my family help find my father’s killer,” he said.