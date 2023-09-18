EOI open for HHS Board

The Central West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) is one of 16 Queensland boards that are opening expressions of interest for chair and member positions.

The HHS Boards are looking for people with diverse skills and experience, leaders in their local communities, and who have the opportunity to influence healthcare delivery in their region.

They fulfil important internal governance obligations in relation to the oversight of HHS operations and will often represent the HHS at meetings, events and community activities.

These additional activities may occur outside standard business hours.

Queensland’s HHS reports to the Minister for Health, Mental Health and Ambulance Services, who is currently Shannon Fentiman.

“Our diverse and inclusive communities should be reflected in our Hospital and Health Boards,” Ms Fentiman said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people who want to have an impact on how health care is provided in their region.

“By joining the Hospital and Health Board, members will not only help shape how health services are delivered but also ensure they are meeting the unique needs of their local communities.

“The boards have a range of responsibilities, including governing the HHS, managing its staff and assets, providing services to the community, and working with local stakeholders such as mayors and councillors.

“These roles are intellectually stimulating, challenging and rewarding, and I would encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

The Central West HHS encourages First Nations people, women, young people, people with disabilities and people with expertise in multiculturalism are encouraged to apply.

Boards are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

Further information regarding Central West HHS is available at www.health.qld.gov.au/centralwest.

For more information on available Board positions, visit www.executivequarter.com.au/hhb.