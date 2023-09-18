Central West QAS recognised at awards

Two members from the Queensland Ambulance Service’s (QAS) Central West District have been recognised for their work and dedication at the Commissioner’s Achievement Awards in Brisbane on Monday, 11 September.

The Commissioner’s Achievement Awards are an important fixture for recognising individuals and teams who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to patients and the wider community and the innovative projects that have been delivered to strengthen the organisation.

Winners included Acting Clinic Support Officer Jessica Rayner, who received the Customer Focus award, and Advanced Care Paramedic II Andrew Judd, who received a Fostering Innovation award.

At the awards, Jessica was described as championing the Central West Falls Referral pathway, an expansion of the initial falls referral service aimed at metropolitan Queenslanders.

“With paramedic referrals, this service engages patients who have suffered a fall with allied health programs in communities to support them through follow-ups, assessment and care,” a QAS spokesperson said.

“Jessica’s initiative and hard work have resulted in a cohort of patients who often face significant barriers to healthcare in rural and regional areas, having better access to support.”

Andrew was recognised for his exemplary leadership and service to the community in Winton.

“In addition to his work as a paramedic, Andrew has strived to engage with the people he serves through numerous initiatives by establishing and supporting programs that make Winton and his region a better place,” a QAS spokesperson said.

“Andrew is a role model to all, and his dedication to helping the people around him has made a

significant impact on the community and healthcare processes.”

In addition to the awards, the ceremony included a remembrance service to honour the 36 ambulance officers listed on the QAS Roll of Honour.

Those in attendance took time to pay their respects, and families of the officers laid wreaths to mark their memory.

Commissioner Craig Emery said the awards and remembrance service was a significant event on the QAS calendar.

“Today is our opportunity to express gratitude for the commitment and above-and-beyond efforts that staff have dedicated to the organisation and their wider community,” Commissioner Emery said.

“As the first statewide service held in person since 2019, it was fitting to once again invite these special people up on stage to be recognised appropriately in front of their peers.

“I’m reminded once again that our patients are in great hands thanks to the exceptionally dedicated and empathetic staff.”