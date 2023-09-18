Westech wraps up for another year

McKenzie Neal

The Westech Field Days, a cornerstone event for the Barcaldine community and agricultural enthusiasts across the region, has once again concluded with resounding success.

This landmark two-day event held Tuesday, 3 and Wednesday, 4 September, marked a rather significant milestone as it celebrated its 40th anniversary within the esteemed confines of Barcaldine’s Ken Wilson Pavilion.

Founded with a vision to serve as a catalyst for rural innovation, Westech Field Days has consistently delivered on its mission to bring the latest agricultural and rural lifestyle innovations, products, and information to Western Queensland under one roof.

The Westech Field Days released a statement saying how appreciative they were of everyone who played a role in the making of this event, from the organisers and volunteers all the way down to the people who came in their numbers to be in attendance.

“The Westech Committee would like to sincerely thank all our visitors, sponsors, exhibitors, community groups and volunteers for supporting Westech Field Days 2023,” they said.

“Many thanks must go to our major sponsors – Barcaldine Regional Council, GBA Engineers, Ardrossan Angus, Allflex Australia, Coopers Animal Health Australia, Olympus Loaders, Pastoral Panels, Elders, plus many for your support to bring this event to life.

“Cheers to our volunteers – Westech 2023 was a success thanks to your tireless efforts.

“From the front gate to the parcel pick up, from the wool pavilion to the centre ring, your help to make Westech fun for all involved is greatly appreciated – we couldn’t have done this without you.

“Thank you (to our visitors) for coming out to support our event – Westech is proudly “western Queensland’s friendliest field days” with visitors travelling from far and wide.

“We hope you had a great time – Here’s to the next 40 years.”

What sets Westech apart is its triennial schedule, which has allowed it to stay at the forefront of rural technology while maintaining sustained interest from exhibitors and a growing audience.

Even before the event commenced, organisers were brimming with anticipation, expecting an impressive turnout of over 5000 attendees over the course of the two-day event.

Central to the success of Westech Field Days are its exhibitors, who represent a diverse array of industries, carefully crafted to meet the specific needs of the region, from agricultural machinery and tools to livestock displays, gardening supplies, clothing, and jewellery,

Westech caters comprehensively to a diverse audience, with an astounding 210 exhibitors participating this year, spanning various categories including livestock, trade displays, innovation, education, ladies’ stalls, and children’s entertainment, ensuring that attendees received a comprehensive exposition of the latest innovations and offerings in agriculture and rural living.

Children were treated to activities such as the bouncy rodeo, face painting, and the engaging “Shearing and Shoeing,” while adults partook in the Westech Sticker Hunt, featuring daily major prizes generously donated by Capricorn Plumbing and Building Supplies.

Most notable was the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s flight simulator, which was a source of fascination and enjoyment for attendees of all ages.

Beyond its role as an exhibition of products and services, Westech Field Days served as an indispensable platform for knowledge-sharing and networking, with the event’s comprehensive program featuring seminars, workshops, and live demonstrations that delve into a wide spectrum of topics, encompassing sustainable farming practices and cutting-edge technological advancements.

This environment fosters an atmosphere where producers, manufacturers, and the general public can come together, exchange ideas, learn from experts, and forge meaningful connections that hold the potential to shape the future of rural life.

Gold Sponsors, including the prestigious Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie), played a pivotal role in underlining the event’s significance and commitment to the agricultural industry.

Director of Boarding Jason Wynne-Markham, detailed the school’s dedication to supporting the next generation of individuals interested in agriculture, saying that is imperative to do so.

“We have so many families that come from Barcaldine, and it was really important that the school returned to play a pivotal role in what is a significant event for the region,” Mr Wynne-Markham said before making the journey to Barcaldine.

“I believe it is vitally important – the school recently introduced an agribusiness course, and it is imperative that we continue to generate pathways and support the next generation.”

The Outback Queensland Travellers Guide proved to be invaluable, offering insights into the wider Central Western region and detailing various attractions and experiences available to visitors across the two days.

In retrospect, Westech Field Days 2023 stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation, community, and progress in Western Queensland, and as the event concludes, it leaves a lasting legacy in the hearts of attendees, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of rural excellence.

