Winton’s jam-packed festival

Grey nomads, families and athletes are expected to roll into Winton from across Australia for the 27-year anniversary of Australia’s quirkiest event from 19 to 23 September.

Two years in the making, the five-day program celebrates all things Aussie outback with no shortage of activities for little swaggies to the young at heart from True Blue Aussie Sports, Outback Iron Man and Woman Challenges, bush poetry, warm outback hospitality and night live entertainment.

Gates open at 2pm before the teams make their grand rollout at 4.30pm for their chance to become the crowd favourite prior to the five-race program.

For the festival crowd, they will have their chance on the day to take home their own winnings of one pallet (that’s over 25 kilometres of loo paper) as a lucky door prize.

The catch?

The winner just needs to figure out how to take it all home with them.

Day one will see the start of the week-long Outback Iron Man and Woman challenges, where competitors will put not only their physical but also mental strength to the test with a series of grueling events with a distinctly Outback twist.

Battling it out over five days to be crowned the Outback Iron Man and Outback Iron Woman, is not a challenge for the faint-hearted.

Winton will see sports fans take on the Western River Run Challenge on Friday, 22 September, Outback Century Cycle Challenge on Saturday, 23 September, as well as the much-loved True Blue Aussie Sports Competition that will see 250 eager competitors take Aussie sports including Cow Pat Discus and the True Bloo Roo Poo final throughout town.

For the smaller outback champions, the Little Swaggies events and Outback Iron Juniors challenge will also be kicking off on Day one and running throughout the week alongside the Whip Cracking Championships, Swag Throwing, Wool Bale Rolling, Bushman’s Egg Throwing, as well as workshops to keep the tykes entertained.

Visitors can start their morning with a belly full of laughs at the popular Bush Poet’s breakfasts, dance the night away and hear from guest speakers at the Sunset Gala Charity Dinner in partnership with the Royal Flying Doctors Service, or see the town in an explosion of colour at the Grand Festival Parade.

The 2023 festival features a bumper lineup of live music including rock legends Dragon headlining the Dunny Derby Concert alongside country artist Ben Ransom on Friday, 22 September.

Fans of the Man in Black won’t want to miss the Johnny Cash Special Show on the festival’s opening night, featuring some of the greatest hits of this iconic artist.

Throughout the week the lineup includes free performances from multi–Golden Guitar winners Kirsty Lee Akers, Wade Forster, Matt Angell and Tim Griffin.

The Australian Eagles will headline the stage at the Festival Finale and Fireworks Spectacular taking place on Saturday, 23 September.

Last-minute Festival Passes and tickets are on sale: outbackfestival.com.au/