Spring aroma in the air

by Neil Fisher

Spring is always the time of the year to notice the floral beauty of the trees and shrubs growing in our towns.

Added is the Garden Competition judging occurring in many of our towns from this week.

One thing that is for sure is that all the judges could not fault is colour and perfume in the garden this year.

If you do not have a chance to go on one of the region’s Garden Competition tours, why not take a late afternoon or early evening walk in your own neighbourhood?

The aroma in the late afternoon of the many flowering plants is just magnificent at the moment.

The cool nights and summery days we have been receiving over the last few weeks have brought out the best flowering.

It is because of this I always look forward to this time of the year for the colour in the garden.

Last week, I received a text about a very unusual perfumed plant growing in Barcaldine.

That plant is the Michelia figo or Port Wine Magnolia. It is a compact evergreen shrub with deep green leathery leaves and small, insignificant creamy-purple flowers throughout the year. The waft of the perfume is so distinct it is often the first sign that the shrub is back in bloom.

The Port Wine Magnolia will grow to around two to three metres high and can be used as a tall, dense hedge or privacy screen.

Walking around Longreach, you may notice some spectacular displays of Jasminum growing along fences.

Jasminum polyanthum or Pink Jasmine is a very vigorous, beautiful evergreen climber.

Clusters of pink buds open to sweetly scented white star-shaped flowers are produced in mass during spring.

The lemon-flowering Gardenia, Golden Magic, is another favourite of mine at the moment, being a very dense shrub growing approximately one and a half metres high.

It has striking glossy green foliage and unique double flowers that begin as white and fade to lemon as they age.

Another feature of this particular variety is that it is highly suitable to be pruned into a standard plant.

A shrub that seems to bloom better in the west than on the coast is the Cestrum nocturnum or Night Scented Jasminum.

This evergreen medium to tall shrub will withstand periods of dryness and will tolerate a light frost.

The sweetly scented greenish yellow tubular flowers can appear from early August.

Many gardeners believe that the Night Scented Jasminum is a very good insect repellent, especially for mosquitoes.

A drive along the Capricorn Highway at the moment will reveal a beautiful white flowering tall shrub, with fine weeping silver foliage.

This shrub to small tree is called Grevillea parallela or Silver Oak and is a very attractive tree that is rarely seen in cultivation.

The creams to white flowers are perfumed and the flowering period is from July to December.

Gardeners who have grown this plant say it will flower profusely if given extra water when buds are forming.

A unique flowering tree with a common type of flower but unusual foliage has created some interest among gardeners at the Gemfields.

The tree is the Hymenosporum flavum or Native Frangipani and it is unlike the common Frangipani.

As it does not have the poisonous milky sap, just the beautiful perfumed flowers.

It is a bushy tree growing up to nine metres high for most well drained soils.

It will produce aromatic cream to deep yellow tubular flowers in spring.

This is a very spectacular flowering tree with horizontally spreading branches.

Even without the rain many Murrayas across this region are now bursting into their perfumed flowers.

The Murraya paniculata or Orange Jessamine is a beautifully scented long flowering evergreen shrub which produces clusters of sweetly scented white flowers mainly in spring and summer.

I always love the large Murraya that is growing in the centre of Jericho, it is one of the biggest and flowering in Central Queensland.

In warmer climates large red berries appear in winter and spring. Murraya will also make a good informal hedge.

Then recently, I had an enquiry about a showy perfumed pink flowering shrub growing in Aramac.

The shrub is a Rodeletia amoena or Rodeletia a hardy evergreen shrub with glossy green foliage growing to 2.4m high.

From the first warm nights of August large trusses of scented pink flowers are formed.

These flowers will attract a variety of honey-eating birds and insects.

Rodeletia is best suited to a warm well-drained position.