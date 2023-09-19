Walk for mental health

by Michael Lloyd

The fifth annual Walk 4 Wegert event was held on Sunday, 10 September.

A good group of people joined the walk from Beersheba Place to Apex Park, where they enjoyed a hearty breakfast, a talk from RFDS Mental Health practitioner Tim Driscoll, and other fun activities.

Organiser Paris Cox said she was happy with the event and hoped everyone had a good time.

Tim and the organisers stressed the need for people to have good physical and mental health and to please reach out to friendship groups or local mental health organisations if you were in need of help.