Winton’s flushing mayhem

By Breanna Lloyd

For the first time in four years, the country’s quickest race is making its comeback to the Winton Outback Festival in September.

The Australian Dunny Derby is aiming to claim the golden porcelain throne in Winton at the famous Quilton Australian Dunny Derby.

Taking place at 4.30pm on Friday, 22 September, at the Recreation Ground participants will come together in teams and will compete for over $5000 in prize money.

The festival’s hilarious iconic Dunny Derby will be the first time in four years the event will be welcoming back competitors from across Australia to get down to business.

Twenty outhouses on wheels are set to line up at the starting blocks to race the 200-metre course of obstacles vying for the golden throne and a flush of cash.

Festival co-ordinator Robyn Stephens OAM said it was great to see the excitement across Winton starting to build as they prepare to roll out the welcome mat, especially for the hilarious Quilton Australian Dunny Derby.

“We’ve got festival-goers from every state of Australia who have been eagerly waiting to whip out to Winton for the festival, and this is predicted to be our biggest yet, swelling the town’s population by more than five times the size,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the competitive and outback spirit ignite this September from our sold-out True Blue Aussie Sports competition to the thrones of racing outback outhouses to our grueling five-day Outback Iron Man and Woman Challenge with a distinctly Outback twist.”

Also raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, the festival is hosting an auction on The Loo’ve Dunny Door.

The quirky Dunny Door artwork will be auctioned off at the Quilton Australian Dunny Derby on Friday, 22 September.

To fundraise for this year’s Winton Outback Festival, organisers are holding the Major Trailer Raffle.

Valued at over $6000, the raffle’s lucky winner will be driving home with the Ultimate Adventure Trailer, a brand-new six-by-four welded trailer.

Plus $3000 worth of individual prizes, equalling a total prize pool of $6221.60.