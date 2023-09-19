Smashing weekend of tennis

by Michael Lloyd

The Longreach RSL Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Opens were played on the weekend with the largest number of competitors for several years taking part.

The Men’s Doubles had seven teams line up, including several strong groupings.

Ashley Boyd teamed up with fellow teacher Allan Crawford, singles runner-up Barney Connaughton with fellow international Callum White, who unfortunately missed the singles competition, as well as legend Brian Savage who partnered Barcaldine ex-pat Brett Walsh.

With an eye to the future, local junior Alex Lloyd joined his dad, Michael on the court, with Alex playing his first games with an adult ball.

In a fairly close competition, two teams rose to the top, resulting in the final seeing Barney and Callum taking on Brian and Brett.

Connaughton’s serve and return of serve, as well as White’s coverage at the net saw them prevail over the more experienced pair of Savage and Walsh 6-3, 6-3.

The Women’s Doubles had the biggest field in the last five years, with five teams in the draw.

The pairing of the Women’s Singles finalists Charlotte Welch and Jenny Milson seemed a strong combination on paper, however the experienced pairing of Anna-Marie Moffat and Nicole Kuttner along with Helen Cooper and newly arrived Grace Nakamura would surely not let them have it their own way.

Some strong competition eventually saw Charlotte and Jenny taking on Anna-Marie and Nicole in the final.

Blustery conditions proved difficult for both teams, but the strong groundstrokes from Welch and Milson finally saw them victorious 6-2, 6-2.

The Mixed Doubles were played on Sunday, with several tired bodies emerging after a warm and windy Saturday.

Spirits were on top, though with the general good mood of mixed doubles emerging for a laughter-filled morning.

Nicole Kuttner re-united with Brian Savage after a several-year absence in what was to prove a strong combination, with winners from Saturday White and Milson teaming up and Charlotte combining with Shane Johnston.

In what proved a crucial game, Charlotte and Shane had Callum and Jenny down 5-1 in their round-robin game but ended up losing 6-5, which saw the latter go into the final against the unbeaten Savage and Kuttner duo.

In a great game to end the weekend, Brian and Nicole emerged victorious over Callum and Jenny.

The Club would like to thank sponsors the Longreach RSL and the Longreach Outdoors Centre for their generous support.

Social continues Tuesdays starting at 6:30pm.