Every cent counts

by Michael Lloyd

In a time when cash is becoming less and less visible, there were still plenty of coins donated at a recent event.

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Junior Leader Rosella needed to do a fundraising event for her Baden Powell Badge and decided to raise money for the Longreach Town Band.

“Previously, we have just done a long line of coins, but this time, we decided to get a bit creative,” senior leader Kat Oliver said.

“We had some great music in the background, and the young volunteers were able to raise $92.80 for a very thankful band.”