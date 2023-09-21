Dive into school holiday fun

The first week of the school holidays is already done and dusted, so if you are counting down the days until school is back and looking for ideas on how to fill the second week, The Leader has collated some for you.

BUDGET-FRIENDLY IDEAS

Nature explorations:

Go on nature hikes or scavenger hunts in local parks, nature reserves, or even your own backyard.

Take a day trip to a nearby lake or river for a picnic and swimming.

DIY science experiments:

Conduct simple and exciting science experiments at home using household items. There are plenty of online resources and YouTube channels dedicated to kid-friendly experiments.

Arts and crafts:

Organise craft days with different themes, such as painting, paper crafts, or making homemade jewellery.

Cooking and baking:

Experiment with new recipes or try making homemade pizzas, cookies, or cupcakes

Movie nights:

Host movie nights at home with homemade popcorn and snacks.

If the weather is nice, move outside in your backyard and invite the neighbourhood along. This is a fun way to watch films under the stars.

TRAVEL IDEAS

Rockhampton: Take a trip to the Beef Capital and spend time at the Rockhampton Zoo and Botanic Gardens. The Botanic Gardens is regarded as one of the best in regional Australia and is perfect for families who want to enjoy a picnic and walk.

Yeppoon: Known for its beautiful beaches and relaxed atmosphere, Yeppoon is a place where you can unwind. If you are feeling more adventurous, take the ferry to Great Keppel Island, where you can partake in snorkelling, hiking, kayaking and scuba diving.

Gladstone: The Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre typically has a range of family-friendly shows and events throughout the school holidays. Discover the town’s local history at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. For beach lovers, take a short drive to Tannum Sands, enjoy crystal clear waters, and walk or cycle along the Millennium Esplanade.

Carnarvon Gorge: Visit a stunning natural wonder located in the Central Highlands. Spend the day hiking through the gorge, discovering First Nations rock art, and cooling off in freshwater pools. There are places to camp or otherwise book accommodation in nearby towns like Emerald.

Winton: Explore the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum to see incredible dinosaur fossils and learn about the region’s paleontological history with guided tours. Visit the Waltzing Matilda Centre and explore the history behind the iconic song Waltzing Matilda. The centre also has interactive displays sharing the history of QANTAS.