Longreach local holds the Birdsville Fashions on the Field crown

by Khrysti Balanay

It was a special day at the Birdsville Races for Longreach local Jacquettaa Arnold as she took home the Fashions on the Field title Best Dressed Lady.

The triumphant moment resulted from six months of work with the dress combining Jacquettaa’s love of family history, horses and fashion.

“The fabric features the names of the horses family members of mine have owned,” she said.

“One is Bully Shade, a successful racehorse in the 1920s that my great-great-grandfather owned in the Stonehenge district.

“I found the vintage dress pattern online and designed the fabric myself, which was printed in Germany.

“I think horses have always been intertwined with my family with at least six generations of my mother’s side cattle drivers, which was all done on horseback.

“Horses are a big part of my life, so I wanted to weather them with pride.”

It is not the first time Jacquettaa has prepared for a Fashions on the Field event, with her first competition occurring in 2005.

“I was in grade 11, and I remember one of my teachers was unhappy because it was Melbourne Cup Day,” she said.

“But my mum said, ‘We’re going to dress you up, and we’re going to the races’.

“I got into the top five ladies of the day, and from that day, I was hooked.”

Now, with a collection of over 50 sashes, Jacquettaa said the best advice when choosing what to wear is to pick something that makes you feel happy.

“At the moment, there is not a specific trend which is making dressing fun,” she said.

“I think it’s more dressing in something that flaunts your best attributes and also something that you feel comfortable and fun in.

“If you’re uncomfortable, you cannot show off that outfit to the best of your ability, and everyone can see that.”

Jacquettaa and her three friends, Sarah, Courtney and Georgina, run an Instagram account, ‘reddirtnheels’, that offers Fashions on the Field advice and tips.

When she is not preparing for a Fashions on the Field event, Jacquettaa dons hi-vis clothes and a hard hat for her role as a linesman with Ergon.

“My work is a complete contradiction compared to the heels and lipstick, but the guys support me, and they get right into it,” she said.

“They’re always asking me how I’m doing and if I won, which is nice.

“The next event is the Longreach Cup, but after that, I’m not quite sure.

“I would also like to acknowledge that Fashions on the Field would not be possible without the sponsors and committees.

“A lot of planning goes into it, and I wanted to say we appreciate it.”