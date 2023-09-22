Police launch school holiday road safety blitz

Extra police will be patrolling road networks as part of a major state-wide road safety operation coinciding with the school holidays.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) launched Operation Spring Break which involved high-visibility enforcement patrols to reduce high-risk driving behaviour and make our roads safer for all road users.

From Saturday, 16 September to Monday, 2 October, police will be out enforcing speed limits, and conducting roadside drug and alcohol tests while urging motorists to drive safely.

This year, police are especially focusing their attention on vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter riders and motorcyclists.

Research indicated motorcyclists are 30 times more likely to be killed in a crash than occupants of a car.

Although motorcyclists make up only 5 per cent of vehicles registered on Queensland roads, riders and passengers make up nearly one third of lives lost.

Police would also like to remind road users of the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, seat-belts, fatigue and driving distracted (including mobile phones).

Last year, during Operation Spring Break, police conducted 65,839 Roadside Breath Tests (RBTs) and 2,345 Roadside Drug Tests (RDTs). Police issued 1,036 tickets for speeding, 114 tickets for drivers or passengers not wearing a seatbelt and 115 tickets for drivers using their mobile phone.

Road Policing Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream said it was important people take the necessary precautions when setting out on your road trips these holidays.

“Motorists should be conscious that there will be more families out and about, taking advantage of the outdoors,” he said.

“It is particularly important that motorists remain on the look-out for vulnerable road-users, including motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Always drive to the conditions, check your blind spots and make sure you indicate before changing lanes or turning.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan said to plan your trip and make allowances for extra traffic on the road.

“With so many people planning to enjoy the beautiful weather and travel across our road networks these school holidays, we urge families and motorists to be extra vigilant, take necessary breaks and drive to conditions,” he said.

“We want to see everyone enjoying themselves these school holidays. Even one tragedy on our roads, is one too many.”