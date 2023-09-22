Meet Australia’s Tiny Tourism Town finalist….Winton a top town

by Khrysti Balanay

With a population of under 1500, Winton may be small, but it is mighty, with the town named as a finalist for Top Tiny Tourism Town at the Australian Tourism Industry Council Awards.

Australia’s Top Tourism Town Awards were judged on a state and national level by a panel of tourism experts and people’s choice votes.

Winton mayor Gavin Baskett said it felt fantastic and very rewarding for the time, effort and money local businesses put into the tourism industry.

“It’s a massive achievement for a small rural town like ours. To win this award once but twice in a row is really exciting and shows how much the travelling public loves our little village,” he said.

“It takes input from the whole town to win an award like this as visitors not only enjoy the great attractions and sites we have to see but also the hospitality of the town as a whole.

“It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to win the national award this year after getting the silver in 2022, but that shows the number of great tourist towns around this great country.

“Why would you want to travel overseas when we have so much to see here?”

Having lived in Winton for just over 36 years, Mr Baskett said his favourite part about the town was the community.

“Winton is a very friendly town where everyone is treated as an equal,” he said.

“It’s a town that’s always punched above its weight from the attractions and history to the footy field.

“I first moved here in 1987 and planned to stay for two years, but I am still here.

“We also have a lot of community-minded people. The amount of festivals and events that occur here wouldn’t be possible without the community spirit that exists in this place.

“I always say there must be something in the water.”

Australia’s Top Tourism Town Awards Chairman Shaun de Bruyn said the awards focus on promoting regional tourism in Australia.

“This is the chance for our regions to claim the spotlight,” he said.

“They promote not only the individual towns themselves but also the positive impact tourism has on regional communities.

“Competition has been fierce this year, and we’ve had strong representation across all categories from each state and territory.

“Our awards form part of the Quality Tourism Framework, which combines multiple tourism accreditations, business development and awards programs into a single, user-friendly online tool to develop tourism businesses of all sizes all over Australia to grow their market.”

To see the complete list of category finalists and winners and more information on the Top Tourism Town Awards 2023, visit www.toptourismtowns.com.au.